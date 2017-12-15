Second half surge lifts Royalton past W-DC

Olson led all scorers with 28 points, while Snyder finished with 22 points. The duo did most of their damage in the second half when the Royals outscored the Wolverines 57-47, erasing a four-point first half deficit.

Olson scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half, while Snyder scored 18 of his 22 in the second half. The duo’s big night spoiled a strong night from the potent backcourt duo of Bereket Loer and Noah Ross.

Loer led the way for the Wolverines with 24 points. Loer hit six 3-pointers, four of them in the second half as the Wolverines were 50 percent from beyond the arc. Ross added 23 points for the Wolverines in the loss. Matt Goeden finished the game with 11 points as well for Wadena-DC.

The Wolverines have a quick turnaround when they return to the floor with Henning in the final game of the first ever Park Region Conference Boys Basketball Showcase at the Wadena High School Gymnasium. The Hornets enter the contest with a three game winning streak, having defeated Underwood, Ashby and Sebeka. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

RT 24 57--81

WDC 28 47--75

RT-Adam Olson 28, Gavin Suska 5, Jaden Norberg 3, Colton Murphy 8, Brock Snyder 22, Nathan Popp 7, Zach Gottwalt 8.

3-pointers-Olson 4, Suska, Norberg, Murphy 2. Free Throws: 21-30. Team Fouls: 14: Fouled Out: Suska

WDC-Bereket Loer 24, Jonathan Pantages 3, Matt Goeden 11, Lucas Doyle 5, Noah Ross 23, Ryan Anderson 9.

3-pointers-Loer 6, Pantages, Goeden, Ross 3. Free Throws: 6-11. Team Fouls: 20. Fouled Out: Pantages