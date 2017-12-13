Wadena-DC shuts down Bertha-Hewitt

Noah Ross finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for the home team. Ross hit three 3-pointers and was perfect at the free throw line in the victory. Jonathan Pantages added 13 points and nine boards for the Wolverines as well. Both players were quick with their hands on the defensive side of the floor as well, picking up four steals each in the victory.

The Wolverines used tight defense to clamp down on Bertha-Hewitt in the victory. The Wolverines were 20 of 58 from the field, while limiting Bertha-Hewitt to just 25 percent from the field.

Brett Jansen recorded a double-double for the visitors, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Bertha-Hewitt struggled from deep in the contests when they hit just two of their 17 3-pointers in the loss.

The Wolverines are 2-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in the Park Region Conference. They have a pair of games to close out the week with a home contest with Royalton on Thursday, Dec. 14, before hosting the Park Region Conference Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 16. Wadena-DC will host Henning at 7 p.m. in the final game of four that will take place at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

BH 19 23--42

WDC 22 38--60

BH-Christian Baumgartner 8, Zac Araca 7, Luke Follmer 5, Adam Bauch 2, Charles Bakken 4, Brett Jansen 16.

3-pointers-Baumgartner 2. Free Throws: 16-24. Team Fouls: 17. Fouled Out: Follmer

WDC-Bereket Loer 3, Jonathan Pantages 13, Matt Goeden 3, Cade Kapphahn 2, Dawson Lupkes 3, Hunter Hawkins 2, Noah Ross 24, Ryan Anderson 9, Ryan Olson 1

3-pointers- Pantages 2, Lupkes, Ross 3. Free Throws: 14-21. Team Fouls:21. Fouled Out: Lucas Doyle