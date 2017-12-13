Thompson duo helps Hawley over Wadena-DC

Paige Thompson led the way with 20 points, while Marissa Thompson added 12 points in the victory. Paige Thompson had her outside shot working when she hit three of her five 3-point attempts, helping the Nuggets hit 46 percent of their 3-pointers in the win. The Nuggets shot the ball well throughout the night, hitting on 47 percent of their shots from the field in the victory.

Kennedy Gravelle led the way for the Wolverines in the loss. She finished the game with 17 points and hit five of her nine 3-point attempts.

The Wolverines struggled from the field for the second straight game, hitting on 25 percent of their shots. The Wolverines had an edge on the glass, out-rebounding the Nuggets 32-24. Casey Volkmann and Mackenzie Carsten grabbed six rebound each, while Ashley Adams, Ellie Miron and Gravelle came down with five.

The Wolverines struggled in the first half, falling behind by 22 on the road in the first half. It was a better second half for the Wolverines as they were outscored by just a point.

It’s the third straight loss for the Wolverines, who dropped their season mark to 2-5 overall on the season. The Wolverines return to action on Thursday, Dec. 14 with a Park Region Conference contest at Bertha against Bertha-Hewitt, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

WDC 22 25--47

HAW 44 26--70

WDC-MacKenzie Salge 4, Ashley Adams 7, Casey Volkmann 1, Ellie Miron 7, Hailey Wiederich 4, Kennedy Gravelle 17, Mackenzie Carsten 7

3-pointers-Gravelle 5, Carsen 2. Free Throws: 6-14. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None

HAW-Rianna Lilleby 4, Emily Tjaden 6, Marissa Thompson 12, Grace Grani 8, McKenna Karsten 4, Paige Thompson 20, Abigail Rux 5, McKenzie Koenig 8, Ella Mangel 3

3-pointers-Tjaden, Marissa Thompson, Paige Thompson 3, Rux, Mangel