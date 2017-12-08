Late run propels Wadena-DC by Staples-Motley

“I thought that thing was so long, so I was happy when it went in,” Ross said of his go-ahead 3-pointer. “It felt good. I kind of struggled in our first game, but it really felt good to come out and put up a big number.”

Ross led all scorers in the game with 36 points and helped the Wolverines answer a late run from the visiting Cardinals. The Cardinals led 78-70, but were outscored 15-2 in the final four minutes of the game.

“Noah had been hot all game and I was ready for him to do it,” Tumberg said. “Obviously, you don’t expect him to do something like that. I told Noah with a minute left, I want the ball in your hands and do what you need to do. He clearly did that tonight.”

After Ross sank the 3-pointer, he came up with a loose ball and was fouled. He hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Lucas Doyle grabbed the rebound and put it back up for the old fashioned 3-point play, sealing the win for the Wolverines. Tumberg brought Doyle in for some height in case of the event of a missed free throw.

The frenetic finish by the Wolverines spoiled a big night from Josh Lombard and Griffin Webster. Lombard finished with 27 points, while Webster ended with 25 points, before fouling out of the game. Derek Kennedy added 16 points for the Cardinals.

“We went back and forth and that’s two great teams. That was two teams that will be right in the running for the section at the end of the year,” Tumberg said. “It was a fun early contest to see where we were at. Luckily, we came out on top.”

The Wolverines found themselves down by 11 in the second half, yet would not go away. Jonathan Pantages hit a 3-pointer, followed by five straight points from Ross to tie the game at 68. Yet, the Cardinals had an answer and it was Webster draining a triple, followed by basket by Lombard. The Cardinals eventually stretched the lead to 78-70 with more than four minutes to go in the second half. However, some of the miscues that were hurting Wadena-DC in the early portion of the game, started to hurt the Cardinals late. They had several costly turnovers and struggled to finish key possessions in the final minutes. It opened the door just enough for the Wolverines, who came crashing through in the final minute.

“It was one of those that you have to fight out to the end,” Wadena-DC’s Noah Ross said. “We were down by double digits at some point, but we kept persevering. Our motto this year is all-in and we were definitely doing that.”

Bereket Loer added 12 points, while Pantages finished with nine points. Ryan Anderson added eight points.

It was a nice bounceback for the Wolverines, who struggled in their opener with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. Tumberg said it was a game they were disappointed with.

“We had a whole week to think about it and sulk about it,” Tumberg said. “We have three big games next week, two conference games, so this gives us nothing but confidence going into next week and gets us going in the right direction.”

The Wolverines are 1-1 on the season, while Staples-Motley falls to 1-1 overall. The Wolverines are back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when they host Bertha-Hewitt in their Park Region Conference opener at 7:30 p.m.

SM 43 37--80

WDC 43 42--85

SM-Bentley Christensen 2, Josh Lombard 27, Derek Kennedy 16, Javier Fernandez 5, Max Giza 2, Griffin Webster 25, Scout Strickland 3

3-pointers: Lombard 3, Kennedy 3, Fernandez, Webster 3, Strickland. Free Throws: 19-29. Fouled Out: Webster

WDC-Bereket Loer 12, Jonathan Pantages 9, Matt Goeden 3, Hunter Hawkins 3, Thomas Quincer 5, Lucas Doyle 7, Noah Ross 36, Ryan Anderson 8, Henry Fitzsimmons 2

3-pointers: Pantages 2, Quincer, Ross 4. Free Throws: 14-23. Fouled Out: Anderson