Schwartz, Alberts lead Parkers Prairie past Wadena-DC

Schwartz led all scorers with 20 points, while Alberts finished with 16 points in the victory for the visitors.

The Wolverines could not get things going in the second half when Parkers Prairie started to pull away. Parkers Prairie led by six at the break and extended that lead throughout the second half, earning the 18-point win.

The Wolverines lost the turnover battle and the battle on the boards in the game. The Wolverines committed 15 turnovers and grabbed 28 rebounds. Parkers Prairie finished with 43 rebounds and committed just seven turnovers. Schwartz was a monster on the glass for Parkers Prairie. Along with her game-high of 20 points, she hauled in 13 rebounds.

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Kennedy Gravelle added nine points.

The loss moves the Wolverines to 2-3 overall on the season. The Wolverines return to action Saturday, Dec. 9 when they travel to New York Mills to square off with the Eagles at 7 p.m. It’s the final game of four Park Region Conference games on docket at New York Mills. The Eagles enter the day with a 2-1 record overall, coming off a 69-49 defeat at the hands of Underwood. Last year, the Eagles swept the season series from the Wolverines, defeating them 73-47 and 75-36.

PP 30 28--58

WDC 24 16--40

PP-Megan Benzinger 3, Megan Dreger 9, Veronica Schwartz 20, Abby Burquest 8, Faith Alberts 16, Hali Moske 3

3-pointers: Benzinger, Dreger 2, Schwartz, Burquest, Alberts 2, Moske. Free Throws: 7-16. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None.

WDC-Ashley Adams 4, Casey Volkmann 18, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 4, Kennedy Gravelle 9, Mackenzie Carsten 3

3-pointers: Volkmann 2, Gravelle, Carsten. Free Throws: 2-7. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None