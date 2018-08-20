Luxemburg ends Bluffton’s run at Class C State

Dykhoff drove in all of the Bluffton runs and had a strong day at the plate, collecting three hits in four trips to the dish. However, Bluffton could not push any more runs across and suffered the opening round defeat.

The Brewers wasted little time jumping on Bluffton pitcher Jake Dykhoff. The Brewers struck for three runs in the first inning and continued to build on the lead. Chase Aleshire set the tone with a lead off single, his first of four hits in the game. He moved up when Sam Iten drew a walk. Logan Aleshire followed with a two-run triple, giving the Brewers the early 2-0 lead. Isaac Matchinsky extended the lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The Braves loaded the bases in the second and pushed a run across. Kyle Dykhoff singled and moved up when Sam Tellers walked. Kevin Tumberg laid down a bunt and was safe at first to fill the bases. However, Luxemburg’s Reed Pfannenstein induced a home-to-first double play to halt the rally. Justin Dykhoff followed with a run-scoring single to cut the lead to one, before Pfannenstein could escape the inning.

The Braves got to Pfannenstein in the fourth when Skylar Mursu led off with a triple and scored on a double by Justin Dykhoff, cutting the lead to 3-2. However, Bluffton could not tie the game as Justin Dykhoff was left stranded.

Luxemburg broke the game open with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh, stretching the lead to 7-2.

Dykhoff drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single, which scored Sam Tellers, who was hit by a pitch to start the frame in the seventh inning. Luxemburg worked out of further trouble in the inning.

Pfannenstein earned the win for the Brewers. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked three batters.

Jake Dykhoff took the loss on the bump. He went six and a third and allowed seven runs on 11 hits. He fanned five and walked four. Dustin Geiser pitched the final two and two-thirds. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Justin Dykhoff led the charge for Bluffton with three hits and three runs batted in. Skylar Mursu added a pair of hits for Bluffton. Kyle Dykhoff and Kevin Tumberg added hits as well for the Braves.

Luxemburg advances with the win to take on Plato, while the season comes to a close for the Braves.