Bluffton stays alive in Region 14C

Facing elimination, Kevin Tumberg delivered with a strong effort on the mound. He held the Wolf Pack to one run on six hits. He ran into trouble but was able to wiggle out of the jams in the early innings before settling in. He struck out five batters in the complete-game win.

The Braves fell behind in the second, but evened the game in the fourth. Kyle Dykhoff doubled and eventually scored in the frame.

The Braves broke the tie in the sixth with a three-run inning. Jake Dykhoff doubled and scored, while Sam Tellers singled and scored. Tumberg reached on fielder’s choice in the inning and scored. Skylar Mursu doubled in the inning and Kurt Mursu added a single.

That would be enough as the Braves shut down the Wolf Pack in the final frames, securing the win and advancing in the Region 14C playoffs.

The Braves will now take on the Nimrod Gnats in an elimination game at Krueger Field in Perham on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be a rematch between the two teams as Bluffton opened Region 14C play with a 5-1 victory over the Gnats. Dustin Geiser cruised to the victory on the mound. He scattered four hits and allowed just one run.

Bluffton jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning. Tom Tellers, Kyle Dykhoff and Sam Tellers all scored in the first inning. Preston Warren secured the win with a pinch-hit two-run single in the eighth inning, which provided the final score.

Tom Tellers had three hits in the win as did Kevin Tumberg. Kyle Dykhoff finished with a pair of hits as well.

The lone blemish on the weekend for Bluffton was a 6-2 defeat to the defending Region 14C Champions, the Midway Snurdbirds. The Snurdbirds jumped ahead in the first with a single run and took control with three in the third.

Bluffton cut into the lead with a run in the seventh and eighth innings, but Midway locked the door with a pair of runs in the eighth. Jake Dykhoff and Kurt Mursu had hits, while Skylar Mursu had the other two hits for Bluffton in the loss. Austin Maneval was tagged with the loss for Bluffton on the mound.