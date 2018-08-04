Sauk Centre edges out Wadena-DC

Dylan Haskamp came through in the clutch at the plate and on the mound. Haskamp went the distance and came up with the big hit that keyed the two-run rally in the eighth for Sauk Centre. Haskamp allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out 10, did not walk a batter but hit one.

Alex Kowski was a thorn in the side of Wadena-DC as well. He finished with three hits and two runs batted in. He helped break up a double play, which allowed the game-winning run to come around third.

Everytime Wadena-DC grabbed the lead, Sauk Centre answered, including the eighth inning. Noah Ross singled and scored on a double by Jake Dykhoff, to give Wadena-DC the 3-2 lead. However, Haskamp doubled with one out to start their final rally. Jacob Zollman roped a single down the first base line, scoring Haskamp to even the game. Wadena-DC went to the bullpen and a wild pitch allowed Zollman to move to second. Kowski was intentionally walked and Dusty Karl hit a ground ball to short. Wadena-DC got the out at second but the throw to first was up the line, which allowed Zollman to score.

Jake Dykhoff took the loss. He went seven and a third innings before being removed due to pitch count. He gave up four runs on seven hits. He struck out 16 batters.

Wadena-DC jumped ahead in the first inning. Ross reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI single by Justin Dykhoff.

Yet, Sauk Centre came right back. Kowski connected for a two-out double which brought in Haskamp, who singled.

Wadena-DC grabbed the lead in the third when Jake Dykhoff doubled. He moved to third when Justin Dykhoff reached on an error. Wyatt Hamann struck out, but the ball got away from the catcher and the throw to first was low, allowing him to reach and Dykhoff to score.

Once again, Kowski had an answer for Sauk Centre when he doubled home Zollman who reached on an error which tied the game at two.

Jake Dykhoff finished with two hits, a run scored and a run batted in. Noah Ross, Wyatt Hamann and Bryce Cooper each finished with hits for Wadena-DC.

Kowski and Haskamp combined for five of the seven hits. Zollman and Andrew Bick had hits for Sauk Centre.

Wadena-DC will now play in the consolation bracket when they take on Pelican Rapids for the right to play in the Consolation Championship. Pelican Rapids and Wadena-DC will play at 11:30 a.m., with the consolation championship set for 2 p.m.