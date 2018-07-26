Wadena-DC takes two on opening day of Substate playoffs

The pair of victories puts Wadena in the winner’s bracket final where they will take on Pierz with the right to play in the championship game.

Wadena-DC vs. Proctor

Wadena-DC’s Jake Dykhoff and Proctor’s Zach Gunderson battled it out on the mound but it was Dykhoff getting the upper hand. Gunderson stuck with the Dykhoff until the seventh inning when Wadena-DC was able to break through.

Proctor led 1-0 until the seventh when things unraveled quickly for Gunderson. He walked Bryce Cooper with one hit and then plunked Max Phillips to put the go ahead run on base. Preston Warren singled to fill the bases for Noah Ross. Ross slapped a single to left, which scored Cooper. Phillips rounded third and narrowly beat the throw home, scoring the game winning run when he got his hand on the plate just before the tag.

Until the seventh, Gunderson was in control. He allowed just two hits to Justin Dykhoff and had induced 11 fly ball outs. Gunderson was pitching to contact and relying on his defense to make the plays.

Jake Dykhoff picked up the win. He struck out 14 batters and allowed six hits. He ran into trouble in the first, by loading the bases but he struck out the side to escape. Proctor touched him for a run in the third when Jordan Linder doubled and scored on an RBI single by Lucas Nordquist to give Proctor the 1-0 lead.

It appeared the lead would hold up for Proctor, but Wadena-DC was able to scratch a pair across in the seventh.

Warren and Ross finished with singles, while Justin Dykhoff finished with two hits in the victory.

Wadena-DC vs. Taconite

Wadena-DC took the drama out of the game early when they jumped on Taconite for five runs in the first inning as they cruised to an 11-3 victory over the hosts in the second round of the playoffs.

The five-run outburst took the wind out of the sails of Taconite as Wadena-DC tacked on a pair of runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings. Taconite scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Jake Dykhoff singled in a run in the first and Isaac Witthuhn drove in a pair with a single. Two more runs came across on a wild pitch.

Wadena-DC capitalized on a pair of errors in the third to score two runs. Jake Dykhoff and Justin Dykhoff scored in the inning. Noah Ross drove in a run in the fourth and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Taconite finally broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth. Nick Shea drove in a run on an error, while Ryan Akkanen drove in a run with a single.

Wadena-DC tacked on two more runs in the seventh when Dylan Ness and Colby Schertler came around to score.

Justin Dykhoff got the win on the mound. He pitched into the fourth inning before removed via pitch count. He gave up four hits and struck out one and walked one.

Wadena-DC will now play Pierz in the winner’s bracket final at 7:30 p.m. on July 27 in Ely.