Dykhoff commits to NDSU

Dykhoff had plenty of options but was waiting for the Bison to join the recruiting chase. He had offers from Bemidji State University and St. Cloud State University at the Division II level and had options at the junior college level as well, which made the decision even tougher.

“They are close to home and it’s always been a dream of mine to play Division I,” said Dykhoff, who will receive a partial scholarship . “It’s cool because they are at the top of the game, playing the top level and playing the best competition around. It has been a dream and once they offered me some money for the next couple of years, it made my decision easy.”

Dykhoff said he was holding off on the decision until North Dakota State came into the equation. He said they didn’t hear of him until the Lions All-Star Tournament in Chaska, Minn.

“I’m glad I got to play in that and got some more exposure,” Dykhoff said. “My dad was waiting for them too, because it’s close to home, nice school and the D-1 experience. It’s a nice school and their facilities are the top of the line. I think they can make me a top player.”

Dykhoff rewrote the Wadena-DC record books during his career with the Wolverines. The right-handed pitcher is the all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. He was just as phenomenal at the plate as well where he goes down as the all-time leader in hits, doubles, at bats and runs batted in. He is second all-time in average and runs scored. He finished his career with a .456 batting average, 89 runs scored, 156 hits, 44 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 96 runs batted in, 38 walks, 46 stolen bases and just 14 strikeouts. On the hill, he went 24-11 and posted a 1.82 earned run average over 215 and a third innings pitched. He allowed just 153 hits and 54 walks and struck out 343 batters.

Dykhoff said he would be coming into NDSU as a pitcher and said it was a goal of his to pitch at that level.

“It feels great. I don’t know how to explain it. It has been a dream of mine,” Dykhoff said. “Once they offered me some money, I was jumping for joy. I was excited to make the call and tell them I was going there. It feels amazing and nice to get it out of the way. To be able to say I’m playing D-1 baseball, especially where I’m from being a small town and that’s why I had to wait so long.”