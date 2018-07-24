Braves secure second spot with wins over DC and Perham

Dustin Geiser shut the door on Wadena-Deer Creek for a complete game win, while it was Kevin Tumberg slowing down the Pirates with a complete game of his own.

The victories for Bluffton set the field for the Region 14C Tournament. Bluffton earned the No. 2 seed, while Wadena-DC will be the No. 3 seed. Perham is the No. 4 seed and will have to play in the play-in game. New York Mills won the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed.

The region tournament begins on Aug. 3 in Perham with the play-in game.

Bluffton 4, Wadena-DC 1

The Braves struck early and it was enough for Geiser, who went the distance in the 4-1 victory over Wadena-DC in Deer Creek on July 21.

The Braves scored three runs in the first and another in the second as they jumped out early on Wadena-DC starter Travis George. George settled in and shut down the Braves for the final seven innings, but suffered the loss. He allowed four runs on 10 hits. He struck out five, walked three and hit one.

But, it was Geiser who was in control for Bluffton. The Shockers only struck for a single run in the eighth inning. Geiser allowed one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked four in the victory.

Five straight hits in the first inning keyed the Bluffton rally. Cody Geiser singled and scored on a double by Jake Dykhoff. Kyle Dykhoff followed with a single and Sam Tellers drove in a run with a single. Tumberg followed with an RBI single, which allowed Kyle Dykhoff to score. Sam Tellers came around to score, but was called out on an appeal when he missed third base. It was the only blemish on a strong night for Tellers. He had three hits and drove in a run for Bluffton.

Jake Dykhoff added to the lead with a sacrifice fly in the second with the bases full. George was able to wiggle out of the jam without allowing any more runs when he induced a ground ball for the final out.

Dustin Geiser found himself in trouble in the eighth but limited the damage to just one run. Travis George hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carl Colburn, who singled to start the frame. Geiser recorded the strikeout to escape the jam.

Sam Tellers had three hits to lead Bluffton, while Jake Dykhoff and Wyatt Hamann added a pair of hits. Cody Geiser, Kyle Dykhoff and Tumberg added hits for Bluffton.

Gannon George had a pair of hits for the Shockers, while Jayme George and Colburn added a hit each as well.

Bluffton 8, Perham 2

The Bluffton Braves brought the lumber to Matt’s Field on July 22 when they roped out 19 hits en route to an 8-2 victory over the Perham Pirates. While the offense was clicking, Tumberg was dealing in the complete game effort. He relied on a solid effort from his defense in picking up the win.

Tumberg went all nine and allowed two runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and hit one batter.

For the second straight game, the Braves struck early. They scored two runs in the second inning. Preston Warren brought in a run with a fielder’s choice and Cody Geiser drove in a run with a single.

Joe Solberg cut into the Bluffton lead with an RBI single by Joe Solberg in the second, but Tumberg settled in with a strikeout and a fly out to escape further damage.

The Braves continued to attack against Chris Ruther, scoring two more runs in the fifth. Jake Dykhoff scored on a passed ball and Kyle Dykhoff scored on a single by Tumberg.

Bluffton added two more in the sixth on a ground out by Jake Dykhoff and a single by Kyle Dykhoff.

Perham got a run in the seventh when Solberg scored on a wild pitch. Tumberg was able to wiggle out of a bases loaded jam when he recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Bluffton added to the lead with two more runs in the ninth inning when Justin Dykhoff drove home a pair of runs with a double to left. He was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.

That was more than enough for Tumberg as he pitched a perfect ninth to secure the win and the No. 2 seed. Cody Geiser and Wyatt Hamann finished with four hits each. Tom Tellers, Jake Dykhoff, Kyle Dykhoff, Tumberg and Justin Dykhoff finished with two hits each. Sam Tellers added a hit as well.

Chris Ruther took the loss on the mound. He pitched into the sixth inning and allowed six runs on 16 hits. He struck out four. Roo Schmitz finished the game out and allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Jonnie Schmitz finished with three hits, all doubles, for Perham in the loss. Dylan Perrine, Jace Kovash, J.T. Laughlin and Solberg had hits for Perham.