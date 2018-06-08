Fifth inning rally helps DGF win Section 8AA Championship

Lund’s two-run single was followed by a two-run double from Taylor Irwin and an RBI single by Carter Kohler when the Rebels erased a 4-0 lead.

“That’s been our MO all year. We do get behind at times and that’s what we were trying to tell them that we can score runs quickly,” DGF head coach Bill Ibach said. “They actually limited us pretty well.”

Ibach was quick to credit the Wolverines for their effort in the championship. The Wolverines started eighth grader Payton Rondestvedt, who had the Rebels on the brink for most of the game until the two-out rally in the fifth inning.

“They battled like crazy. They came out with an eighth grader and did their very best to win the game for them,” Ibach said. “We took every second of the game for us to beat them. It was a great game.”

The Wolverines jumped ahead in the first inning, building on the momentum they gained from a 5-3 victory over Perham just previously. Jake Dykhoff singled and scored on an RBI single by Wyatt Hamann.

Dykhoff showed off his arm in the game as well, cutting down a run in the first for DGF. Irwin doubled and was trying to score on a double by Andy Oberg. He was thrown out at home and Justin Dykhoff threw out Oberg trying to stretch it at third for the double play.

A couple of errors hurt the Rebels in the third inning, which was Wadena-DC’s big inning. The Wolverines scored three in the inning with RBI singles from Justin Dykhoff and Rondestvedt. Another run scored on an error.

The Rebels responded with the big inning in the fifth and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI double by Ryan Castor. All six of DGF’s runs came with two outs.

However, the Wolverines continued to battle.

“Unfortunately, the big inning got us and that happens in baseball,” Wadena-DC head coach Kyle Dykhoff said. “If you can avoid the big inning, good things are going to happen on the scoreboard. That inning got us. Unfortunately, we couldn’t wiggle out of there to limit the damage.”

However, the Wolverines continued to battle. They cut the lead to one in the seventh when Colby Schertler hit a slow roller, which scored Jake Dykhoff. Irwin was able to induce a pop fly, which catcher Adam Weatherly slid in and caught at the fence to seal the victory.

“I’ve been here a lot of times and it’s never easy, no matter what the score is,” Ibach said. “I feel great for the kids. They have been working really hard for this.”

Irwin picked up the win. He went the distance and allowed five runs on six hits. He walked three batters.

Rondestvedt took the loss for Wadena-DC. He went five and two-thirds and allowed six runs on nine hits. He struck out two batters.

Irwin had two hits and two runs batted in for DGF, while Castor added two hits and a run batted in. Lund drove in two runs.

WDC 1 0 3 0 0 0 1--5 6 1

DGF 0 0 0 0 5 1 x--6 9 4

WP: Taylor Irwin

LP: Payton Rondestvedt