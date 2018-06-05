DGF outlasts Wadena-DC in Section 8AA playoffs

However, it was timely hitting and an unfortunate break that hurt the Wolverines as the Rebels earned a 2-1 victory.

Andy Oberg and Jake Dykhoff battled back-and-forth on the mound, matching zeroes for most of the game. However, it was Nathan Leitner, who would come up in the clutch for the Rebels.

Leitner had the only two hits for the Rebels and drove in the only runs with those hits. Each hit came after a Rebel batter reached on an error.

Dykhoff took the loss on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed just two hits. He struck out eight and walked two batters. He gave up two unearned runs in the loss.

The biggest break to go the Rebels way came in the seventh inning with two outs. After Noah Ross singled, Dykhoff hit a blast off the right-centerfield fence. On the ensuing play, the runner rounding third, lost his footing and was thrown out trying to get back to the bag, preserving the lead and the win for DGF.

Both teams scored in the first inning. The Wolverines struck first when Dykhoff singled with two outs. He moved to second when Justin Dykhoff reached on an error. Wyatt Hamann continued his strong two-out hitting with an RBI single, scoring Jake Dykhoff with the game’s first run.

Yet, the Rebels responded when Carter Kohler reached on an error. He advanced to second on a passed ball and came around to score on an base hit by Leitner.

Taylor Irwin started the third by reaching on an error. He was retired at second when Dykhoff got the lead runner on a bunt attempt by Kohler. Kohler stole second and came around to score on the second two-out single by Leitner in the game.

The Wolverines had opportunities to score in the game, but Oberg found a way to wiggle out of trouble. He induced a fly ball to centerfield in the second that turned into a double play when they threw out the runner at third. The Wolverines stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth when Oberg induced a ground ball to end the inning.

Oberg earned the complete-game win. He scattered eight hits and allowed one unearned run. He struck out six and walked two batters.

Jake Dykhoff finished with three hits, while Ross and Hamann finished with two hits each. Max Phillips had a hit as well for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines will now take on Perham in an elimination game with a berth into the Section 8AA Championship looming. The Wolverines defeated Perham 8-7 earlier in the tournament. Both teams enter play with identical 19-5 records. First pitch is set for Thursday, June 7 at noon in Park Rapids. The winner will advance to take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 2:30 p.m., needing to beat the Rebels twice to advance to state. The if necessary game would take place on Friday, June 8.

WDC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0--1 8 2

DGF 1 0 1 0 0 0 x--2 2 2

WP: Andy Oberg

LP: Jake Dykhoff