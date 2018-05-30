Wolverines open with a 7-0 win over OTC

The brothers combined for a one-hitter in blanking the Bulldogs. It was Wadena-DC’s third victory over their conference rival.

“It was a good baseball game. We were nip-and-tuck for four innings, which makes you sweat a little bit,” Wadena-DC head coach Kyle Dykhoff said. “Fortunately, the team got it done in the late innings and put up some runs and helped us relax going into the end of the game.”

Jake pitched the first five innings and faced the minimum. He allowed a single to Cole Brandner, who was erased from the basepaths on a failed bunt attempt. Justin walked one batter in his two innings of work.

Justin sparked the offense with three hits and two runs batted in. He scored the game’s first run when he led the fourth off with a double. He scored on Colby Schertler’s fielder’s choice, which made it 1-0.

“He (Justin) has been our hottest hitter of late. He started out slow this season, but he is really zoned in now,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “Anything over the plate, he is putting goodwood on it and good things happen when you put the ball in play hard.”

The Wolverines broke it open with a five-run fourth inning. Max Phillips lead things off with a single, which was followed by a Preston Warren walk. Noah Ross drove in a run with a single, while Jake Dykhoff reached on an error. With the bags full of Wolverines, Justin Dykhoff delivered a two-run single. Wyatt Hamann followed with a fly ball and as the runner was tagging for third, the throw left the diamond, allowing another run to score. After the inning was over, the Wolverines held a 6-0 lead and were in cruise control.

Warren added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a two-out double, scoring Phillips, who singled for the second time in the game. Phillips finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Warren and Ross each finished with one hit, one run scored and one run batted in.

Daxton Olson took the loss. He went four innings and allowed one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked two batters.

The Wolverines will now take on the Perham Yellowjackets in the Section 8AA playoffs at Krueger Field at 3 p.m. Win or lose, the Wolverines will play at 5:30 p.m. at either Matt’s Field or Krueger Field.

“We are playing it one inning at a time and one pitch at a time,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “We like our chances. We have a great baseball team here and it’s going to be a heckuva match up tomorrow with Perham. We are looking forward to competing.”

OTC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0--0 1 1

WDC 0 0 0 1 5 1 x--7 7 0

WP: Jake Dykhoff

LP: Daxton Olson