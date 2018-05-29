Dykhoff named Mr. Baseball finalist

Award winners will be announced at a luncheon at Target Field. The winners will be honored by the Twins by throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the June 24 game.

Along with Dykhoff, the finalists are Bemidji’s Otto Grimm, Heritage Christian Academy’s Seth Halvorsen, Lakeville North’s Nick Juaire, Rosemount’s Aidan Maldonado, Lakeville North’s Nathaniel Peterson, Forest Lake’s Zack Raabe and Eastview’s Tommy Springer.

“The Twins and the Twins Community Fund are proud to be affiliated with the Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball Awards,” said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. “These finalists represent the best seniors in Minnesota. We applaud their efforts on the field, in the classroom, and in our community.”