    Dykhoff named Mr. Baseball finalist

    By Jason Groth on May 29, 2018 at 10:54 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek senior Jake Dykhoff has been named a finalist for the annual Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award. The award honors the top seniors in the state of Minnesota. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal

    Wadena-Deer Creek senior Jake Dykhoff has been named one of the finalists for the annual Minnesota Mr. Baseball Award. The finalists are selected by a panel of high school and college coaches, as well as professional scouts. Athletic and character attributes as well as season accomplishments were considered by award voters. The award finalists represent the finest senior players in the state.

    Award winners will be announced at a luncheon at Target Field. The winners will be honored by the Twins by throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the June 24 game.

    Along with Dykhoff, the finalists are Bemidji’s Otto Grimm, Heritage Christian Academy’s Seth Halvorsen, Lakeville North’s Nick Juaire, Rosemount’s Aidan Maldonado, Lakeville North’s Nathaniel Peterson, Forest Lake’s Zack Raabe and Eastview’s Tommy Springer.

    “The Twins and the Twins Community Fund are proud to be affiliated with the Mr. Baseball and Ms. Softball Awards,” said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. “These finalists represent the best seniors in Minnesota. We applaud their efforts on the field, in the classroom, and in our community.”

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
