WDC wrestler earns 75th career win

Erkenbrack began wrestling in elementary school and has never looked back! According to Norm Gallant, WDC wrestling co-coach, Erkenbrack is the most accomplished wrestler on the team. As a fourth-year varsity starter and captain, he currently has a career record of 75-63. Last year, he advanced to the State Wrestling Tournament, where he finished in the consolation bracket.

"He's a tough, hard-working farm kid, who's the first one to practice and the last one to leave," said Coach Gallant. "What also sets Steve apart is his genuine kindness and character he shows in everything he does. You will never meet a more polite young man who would do anything for you."