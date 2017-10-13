Wolverines roll at home against Sebeka

“I thought we played really well for three games,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Sue Volkmann said. “We kind of have a hard time stringing good games together in a match and I think tonight we really played three good games.”

The move Volkmann made was inserting Ellie Miron into the middle of the front row. Miron finished the game with 16 kills.

“I thought we needed help in the middle and a little more blocking and she had a heck of a game,” Volkmann said. “She probably should have been there all year. We still have some things to take care of, but as a team we really played well.”

It’s a move back to a position that she is very familiar with. She was moved from the middle to the outside last season, but Volkmann said they needed to do a bit more and moved her back to the middle.

One of the things that sparked the lineup changes came from facing the larger schools in the Midwest Fall Classic. The Wolverines finished with a 2-3 record in that tournament against Class AAA schools.

“I think it really showed that we needed to make some changes in our lineup,” Volkmann said. “We were so easy to read and knew what we were going to do all the time. It was a good experience. We love playing those big city schools and the kids had a good time.”

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines with 18 kills. Kennedy Gravelle had a strong night as well, accounting for nine kills. Ashley Adams finished with 42 set assists for the Wolverines. The service game was on point as well for the Wolverines. Lila Lohmiller, Katlyn Heaton and Kyla Ness finished with three ace serves, while Volkmann added one.

The Wolverines improve their mark to 18-4 overall on the season. The Wolverines are 6-0 in the Park Region Conference and have a chance to remain perfect in conference play when they host Menahga on Oct. 17 at Wadena-DC High School gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.

WDC def. Sebeka 25-15, 25-16, 25-7

WDC: Casey Volkmann 18K, 2B, 4SA, 12D, 1AS; Ashley Adams 1K, 1B, 42SA, 8D; Ellie Miron 16K, 1B; Kennedy Gravelle 9K, 1B; Lila Lohmiller 3AS, 1SA, 9D; Katlyn Heaton 2K, 3AS, 9D; Kyla Ness 3AS, 7D; Kylee Hopp 1K; Aly Daigneault 2K, 2D; Courtny Warren 9D; Laura Krause 2K.