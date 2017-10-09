Wolverines run at Swain

The tournament featured many teams competing in the Class A race with 29 complete teams in the boys race, while 25 complete teams competed in the girls race.

“Basically, because of the wet course conditions, place mattered more than time,” Wadena-DC head coach Michael Brunsberg said. “All returning varsity Wolverine racers to the Swain meet improved their finishing place over their 2016 place. A solid effort on one day’s rest, indeed.”

The boys race was won by North Shore, who finished with 115 points. Mora was second, followed by Esko in third. Math and Science Academy came in fourth, while Ely was fifth. Wadena-DC came in 14th place, finishing the event with 356 points.

The girls race was won by Lake City, who finished with 113 points. St. Paul Academy and Summit came in second, followed by Mora and United North Central.

Individually, the girls race was won by Math and Science’s Tierney Wolfgram. She finished with a time of 19 minutes and 2.5 seconds. Mesabi East’s Ava Hill finished second, crossing the line with a time of 19:50.4.

Leading the way for the Wolverines was Abby Motschenbacher. She led the way with a 56th place finish, ending with a time of 23:30.8. Samantha Malone was the second runner across the line for Wadena-DC. She finished in 102nd place with a time of 25:11.6. She was followed closely by Eve Collins in 103rd place. Collins was on her heels, finishing with a time of 25:14.9.

Wadena-DC’s Emma Ries came in 109th place, finishing with a time of 25:28.9 for the Wolverines. Ally Pavek followed in 119th place. Pavek crossed the line with a time of 25:44.5. Sophie Kreklau rounded out the field for the Wolverines. The junior runner finished with a time of 26:19.1 for 129th place overall.

Math and Science Academy’s Anderson Harris won the boys race, finishing with a time of 17:21.7. North Shore’s Jake Paron came in second place. He finished with a time of 17:40.1.

Wadena-DC’s Noah Ross followed up a strong time with the Perham Invite with another strong finish at Swain. He finished 19th overall and was the first Wolverine runner across the finish line. Ross finished with a time of 18:40.1.

Bereket Loer finished 45th overall and was the second runner across the line. He finished with a time of 19:21.9. Jayson Young followed and was the third runner across the line. He finished in 85th place with a time of 19:58.8.

Lucas Hinojos came in 107th place. Hinojos came across the line with a finishing time of 20:16.0. Isaac Ries came in with a finishing time of 20:18.4, finishing right behind Hinojos.

Joshua Tabery was the sixth runner across the line for the Wolverines. He ended with a time of 21:27.2 for 151st place. Jacopo Della Latta ended the day in 176th place with a time of 22:34.7, rounding out the field for the Wolverines

The Wolverines return to action on Oct. 10 with the Mid-State Conference meet at Pequot Lakes on Oct. 10.