Wolverines run streak to nine

The pair of wins runs the Wolverines winning streak to nine straight games and improves them to 15-1 overall on the season.

The Wolverines are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season when they compete in the St. Michael-Albertville Midwest Fall Classic. The tournament kicks off on Oct. 6 and they face one of the state’s best teams from Class AAA. Hopkins is ranked seventh and holds a record of 14-6 overall on the season. The Wolverines will play Buffalo in their second pool play game on Oct. 6. Buffalo is another Class AAA team and holds an 8-10 record overall.

The Wolverines were led by Casey Volkmann and Ellie Miron in the sweep of Pillager. Volkmann finished with 23 kills, while Miron added 12. Kennedy Gravelle closed the game out with six kills of her own.

Katlyn Heaton finished with 12 digs, while Courtny Warren had 13. Kyla Ness ended with 11 digs as well. Lila Lohmiller led a strong service night from the Wolverines with four ace serves. Volkmann and Ness finished with three ace serves each.

It was a nice follow up to a section victory over Breckenridge on Oct. 3. Breckenridge pushed Wadena-DC to the brink after the Wolverines won the first two sets on the road. However, the Wolverines outlasted and regained momentum in set five. Volkmann finished with 30 kills in the win. Gravelle added 13 kills, while Miron finished with 10. Ashley Adams ended with 49 assists, while Lohmiller finished with 23 digs. Warren added 22 digs in the win.

The Wolverines are 15-1 overall on the season and are 3-0 against Section 6A opponents. The Wolverines hold the No. 2 spot in the most recent Minnesota-Scores QRF rankings.

After the Wolverines compete in the Midwest Fall Classic, they will take a few days off from competition before hosting Park Region Conference’s Sebeka. That match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Wadena-DC High School.

Wadena-DC def. Pillager 25-13, 25-8, 25-16

WDC: Casey Volkmann 23K, 1B, 3AS, 9D; Ashley Adams 36SA, 3D, 1AS, 1K, 6B; Ellie Miron 12K, 3D; Kennedy Gravelle 6K, 4B; Lila Lohmiller 4AS, 5D; Katlyn Heaton 12D; Kyla Ness 3AS, 11D; Kylee Hopp 3B; Aly Daigneault 1B, 4D; Courtny Warren 13D.

Wadena-DC def. Breckenridge 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-6

WDC: Casey Volkmann 30K, 5B, 1SA, 20D; Ashley Adams 6K, 6B, 10D, 49SA; Ellie Miron 10K, 3B; Kennedy Gravelle 13K, 9B; Lila Lohmiller 23D, 3AS; Katlyn Heaton 11D; Kyla Ness 8D; Kylee Hopp 8D, 3B; Aly Daigneault 2D, 6B; Courtny Warren 22D, 3AS.