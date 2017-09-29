Wolverines earn home sweep of New York Mills

It’s the seventh straight win for the Wolverines with their lone loss coming to Class AA power, St. Cloud Cathedral. The Wolverines sit No. 2 in Class A in the most recent QRF rankings and hold a 4-0 record in the Park Region Conference.

Casey Volkmann led the way, finishing with 21 kills. Ellie Miron added 13 kills, giving the Wolverines the powerful one-two punch. Kennedy Gravelle provided a solid block up front, finishing with seven blocks. The Wolverines finished with 13 blocks.

Ashley Adams recorded 36 assists in the game for the Wolverines. It was a close match, as expected when the two rivals get together. The Eagles entered the contest with a 12-5 record and both teams sat on top of the Park Region Conference heading into the match.

The Eagles jumped ahead to early leads in sets one and two, but each time, the Wolverines found a way to rally back. The match did not feature many big runs from both teams, but ultimately the Wolverines would prevail in the end. The Wolverines captured the first set, 25-20, giving themselves some momentum heading into set two.

Yet, the Eagles would take the early lead and stuck around with the Wolverines. The sets featured several long rallies, but again, the Wolverines prevailed, winning set two, 26-24.

The Wolverines were able to close out the Eagles in the third set. Once again, the sets featured a lot of rallies without many big runs.

The Wolverines get ready for an extended road trip. They take on Breckenridge on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m., before traveling to Pillager on Oct. 5. They follow that up with a tournament at St. Michael-Albertville on Oct. 6 and 7.

Wadena-DC def. New York Mills 25-20, 26-24, 26-24

WDC-Casey Volkmann 21K, 2B, 15D; Ashley Adams 1K, 2B, 36SA, 11D, 1AS; Ellie Miron 1D, 13K, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 4K, 7B; Lila Lohmiller 9D; Katlyn Heaton 11D, 1AS; Kyla Ness 10D; Kylee Hopp 1D; Aly Daigneault 1K, 2B; Courtny Warren 8D.