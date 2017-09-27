Wolverines sweep War-Eagle Invitational

It was a strong day for the Wolverines winning both races and capturing 14 of the 30 top 10 ribbons given out throughout the day.

The girls finished with 29 points, winning the seven team meet. Pillager was second with 49 points, followed by Pine River-Backus in third.

Abby Motschenbacher claimed one of the 14 top 10 finishes when she bested the field and claimed the individual title. She was one of four runners in the top 10 for the Wolverines. Motschenbacher finished with a time of 21:15. Pillager’s Allie Watson came in second at 21:50, while McGregor’s Anabel Marote was third at 22:08.

Motschenbacher was followed closely by teammate Eve Collins. Collins finished the race in fourth place with a time of 22:44. Emma Ries ended the race in sixth place, finishing with a time of 22:54. Ally Pavek rounded out the top 10 for Wadena-DC when she finished seventh overall. Pavek raced across the line with a time of 23:02.

Sam Malone ended the race in 11th place, finishing with a time of 23:27. Sophie Kreklau came in 15th place, ending with a time of 24:00. McKenna Wangsness rounded out the field for the Wolverines, finishing with a time of 24:14.

The Wadena-DC boys team finished with 31 points, securing the team title. They were followed by Cromwell in second place with 46 points. Deer River-Northland finished in third place with 63 points. Pine-River/Backus finished with 123 points for fourth, while McGregor was fifth overall with 143 points. Pillager rounded out the field in sixth place.

Cromwell’s Wyatt Raovoke finished first. He came across the line with a time of 16:27. He was closely followed by Wadena-Deer Creek’s Noah Ross. Ross finished second when he crossed the line with a time of 16:57.

Deer River/Northland’s Taran Howard was third with a time of 17:02. Cromwell’s Cameron Dickey came in fourth at 17:16.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Bereket Loer finished in fifth place. He was the second Wadena-DC runner across the line with a time of 17:29. Lucas Hinojos finished in seventh place at 17:55, while Jayson Young was eighth at 18:07. Isaac Ries earned a top 10 finish with a time of 18:10, earning ninth place. Five of the seven Wadena-DC runners cracked the top 10 in the varsity race.

Joshua Tabery finished in 14th place, ending with a time of 18:58. Wyatt Peterson rounded out the field for the Wolverines. He finished in 17th with a time of 19:20.

Wadena-DC head coach Michael Brunsberg said it was an outstanding day for the veteran runners. Emma Ries, Isaac Ries, Loer, Tabery and Peterson all set career personal records during the race.