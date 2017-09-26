Wolverines hand Panthers first defeat of the season

It marked the sixth straight time the Wolverines have won and it was the first lost of the season for the host Panthers. Casey Volkmann finished with 26 kills, while Ellie Miron added 15. Volkmann finished with 15 digs, while Katlyn Heaton finished with 13. Lila Lohmiller added 12 while Courtny Warren and Ashley Adams closed with 10 each.

Park Rapids Area was able to take the first set, winning the game 25-18. Yet, it was the Wolverines who responded in set two. The Wolverines grabbed an 11-6 lead behind a trio of kills by Miron, a kill by Volkmann, an ace by Lohmiller and a block by Kylee Hopp. Volkmann continued to roll with a pair of kills, helping Wadena-DC maintain its lead. A tip by Adams and a kill by Volkmann closed out set two, 25-23. Park Rapids Area’s Jaiden McCollum closed out Wadena-DC in the third set with a kill and a block, 25-18.

Park Rapids Area built up a late lead in the fourth set. Park Rapids Area led 18-14 before Wadena-DC responded. Wadena-DC used an 11-4 run which featured three kills and a block from Volkmann as well as blocks by Kennedy Gravelle and Adams during the run, helping Wadena-DC win the set 25-22.

Wadena-DC took control of the match in set five, building up a 12-3 lead before closing it out 15-6.

The Wolverines are now 12-1 on the season and return to action at home when they take on New York Mills on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in a Park Region Conference clash. New York Mills owns a 3-0 conference record and sits at 10-2 overall on the season.

Wadena-DC def. Park Rapids Area 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-6

WDC: Casey Volkmann 26K, 4B, 15D, 1AS; Ashley Adams 2K, 2B, 10D, 44SA; Ellie Miron 15K, 1B, 2D; Kennedy Gravelle 4K, 11B; Lila Lohmiller 12D, 1AS; Katlyn Heaton 13D, Kyla Ness 6D, 2AS; Kylee Hopp 2K, 5B; Aly Daigneault 1K, 7B, 2D; Courtny Warren 10D, 1AS; Mari Grendahl 3D.