    Wolverines downed by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

    By Jason Groth Today at 10:49 a.m.

    It’s been a struggle for the Wadena-Deer Creek tennis team to stay healthy during the 2017 season. The injury or illness bug continues to affect the Wolverines and it played a role when the Wolverines were defeated by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala/Swanville, 4-3.

    The Wolverines took three of the four singles matches, but lost the two doubles matches they competed in and had to forfeit at No. 3 doubles, enabling LGPE/U/S to pick up the road win.

    Abby Westrum moved up to play at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. She suffered a 2-6, 2-6 defeat to Ally Ecker.

    Madison Packer slid into the No. 2 singles spot and was victorious over Allison Guggleberger, 2-6, 6-1 and 10-7.

    Marleen Gari was victorious at No. 3 singles. She defeated Abbi Larson in straight sets, winning the match 6-0, 6-0.

    Kaylee Ova moved from doubles to play singles and was victorious at No. 4 singles. She defeated Tanya Hesse in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

    Kate Schmidt and Jasmyn Wood fell to Lupita Mora and Bailey Petron, 1-6, 3-6, at No. 1 doubles.

    The team of Kelly Muckala and Madelyn Gallant stepped up to the No. 2 doubles spot. They were defeated by Cathleen Rieffer and Kaitlyn Cebeulla, 2-6, 2-6.

    The Wolverines return home on Sept. 26 with a 4:30 p.m. dual meet against Pequot Lakes at the Wadena-DC Tennis Courts.

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
