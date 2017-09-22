Wolverines downed by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

The Wolverines took three of the four singles matches, but lost the two doubles matches they competed in and had to forfeit at No. 3 doubles, enabling LGPE/U/S to pick up the road win.

Abby Westrum moved up to play at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. She suffered a 2-6, 2-6 defeat to Ally Ecker.

Madison Packer slid into the No. 2 singles spot and was victorious over Allison Guggleberger, 2-6, 6-1 and 10-7.

Marleen Gari was victorious at No. 3 singles. She defeated Abbi Larson in straight sets, winning the match 6-0, 6-0.

Kaylee Ova moved from doubles to play singles and was victorious at No. 4 singles. She defeated Tanya Hesse in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Kate Schmidt and Jasmyn Wood fell to Lupita Mora and Bailey Petron, 1-6, 3-6, at No. 1 doubles.

The team of Kelly Muckala and Madelyn Gallant stepped up to the No. 2 doubles spot. They were defeated by Cathleen Rieffer and Kaitlyn Cebeulla, 2-6, 2-6.

The Wolverines return home on Sept. 26 with a 4:30 p.m. dual meet against Pequot Lakes at the Wadena-DC Tennis Courts.