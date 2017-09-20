Wadena-DC drops two at triangular

The Wolverines were hit by illness and then suffered an injury during the match. The shorthanded Wolverines suffered 6-1 defeats to Staples-Motley and Crosby-Ironton.

Abby Westrum picked up a pair of wins at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. She was victorious in three sets against Staples-Motley’s Haylee Wold, 3-6, 6-0 and 10-7. She picked up a straight set victory over Shelain Lewis of Crosby-Ironton in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Madison Packer went the distance against Staples-Motley’s Haley Dietman. Packer dropped a close first set 6-7 (3-7), before winning the second set, 6-4. She dropped the third set 8-10. Packer was edged out by Kalina Spalj in straight sets, 3-6, 4-6.

Kate Schmidt was edged out in singles action at No. 3 when she was defeated by Staples-Motley’s Rose Itan, 4-6, 5-7. Schmidt fell to Loren Sablan of Crosby-Ironton in straight sets, 0-6, 4-6.

Kaylee Ova was defeated by Crosby-Ironton’s Emma Stokman, 3-6, 0-6 at No. 4 singles. The Wolverines forfeited the doubles matches against Crosby-Ironton. Ova and Jasmyn Wood were defeated in straight sets at No. 1 doubles against Staples-Motley’s Kelsi Peterson and Jenna Dvorak, 0-6, 0-6.

The Wolverines return home for a dual meet when they take on Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.