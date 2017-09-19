Powerful attack leads Wadena-DC past Detroit Lakes

The Lakers struggled with the Wolverines fire power during the first and third game. Casey Volkmann led the way for Wadena-Deer Creek with 22 kills. Ellie Miron added seven kills, while Kennedy Gravelle finished with five kills.

“The first and third set we played well. The second set we came out slow and were stuck in the mud the whole time, but we were able to pull through,” Volkmann said. “We need to find our consistency at our highest level.”

Gravelle helped the Wolverines get off to the fast start at the service line. She helped key a run with eight straight points. Volkmann had four kills during the run, helping the Wolverines to a 12-3 lead.

“I was really excited that we were playing so well and coming out so strong against a big, good team like them,” Volkmann said of the Wolverines strong start in game one.

The Wolverines never looked back, cruising to the 25-7 in in the first set.

Detroit Lakes improved its play in game two, while the Wolverines struggled to get going. An ace serve by Haidyn Gunderson helped the Lakers take an early lead. However, the biggest lead the Lakers could manage was two points. Despite struggling, the Wolverines got on track late. A Volkmann kill, followed by a tip from Ashley Adams gave the Wolverines game point at 24-21. Gunderson held off the Wolverines for a moment with a kill, but Volkmann finished off game two with a kill, 25-21.

“It’s always important to finish game, no matter if we are up by 20 or if we are up by two like that,” Volkmann said. “We always have to work on pushing through in the end, that was a good breakthrough for us.”

Volkmann started game three with a kill, but it was Miron, who ended game three with one. The Wolverines opened up a 9-3 lead and continued to build from there. They led 19-5, before eventually closing it out with a 25-11 win on a kill by Miron.

Volkmann and Lila Lohmiller finished with seven digs each, while Adams added 33 set assists and two blocks. Katlyn Heaton had two ace serves in the win.

The victory improves the Wolverines to 10-1 on the season. The Wolverines have won four straight and return to Park Region Conference play when they travel to Verndale to take on the Raiders on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Wadena-DC def. Detroit Lakes 25-8, 25-22, 25-11

WDC: Casey Volkmann 22K, 1B, 7D, 1AS; Ashley Adams 1K, 2B, 6D, 33SA; Ellie Miron 7K, 2B, 2D; Kennedy Gravelle 5K, 2B, 1D; Lila Lohmiller 1AS, 7D; Katlyn Heaton 2AS, 6D; Kylee Hopp 1SA, 1D; Aly Daigneault 3K, Courtny Warren 9D.