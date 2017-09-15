Clark, Floyd lead UNC past Wadena-DC

The Warrior potent backfield has helped them average 36 points per game in their three games this season, all dominating victories. The defense has been just as dominant for the Warriors in the early going. The Wolverines became the first team to put up double figures in scoring against the Warrior defense with two second half touchdowns.

Clark led the charge with 115 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He passed for 115 yards on six completions as well. Floyd finished with 86 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

The Wolverines were led by the tandem of Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips. Dykhoff completed nine passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Phillips finished with three receptions for 49 yards and two scores.

The Wolverines inability to sustain drives against a potent defense haunted them in the first half. The Warriors were able to take control with good field position and their bruising offensive line.

The Warriors took the opening drive 71 yards in 12 plays which was capped off with a 1-yard run by Clark.

The Wolverines were forced to punt on their opening drive, pinning the Warriors deep inside their own 10-yard line. However, Clark connected with Mason Dailey across midfield and they marched 93 yards in seven plays. Clark finished the drive with a 3-yard run, making it 14-0 after he converted the try.

Floyd continued the scoring spree for the Warriors in the second quarter when Floyd plunged in from a yard out, making it 20-0 after a failed 2-point try.

The Warriors capitalized on good field position and it was Clark breaking around the left side of the line, scampering 46 yards for the score, making it 26-0. Clark added a late first half touchdown from a yard out, extending the lead to 34-0 when Floyd rushed in the conversion.

Floyd started the scoring in the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. He converted the try, giving the Warriors the 42-0 lead.

The Wolverines put a solid drive together in the third quarter, marching 67 yards. They were aided by an offside penalty on fourth down, which was followed by a 33-yard pitch and catch from Dykhoff to Phillips. The duo connected again for an 11-yard touchdown, making it 42-6.

The Wolverines hit paydirt again in the fourth quarter and it was the same two connecting for the score. Dykhoff floated a ball through traffic and Phillips made the catch in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors finished with 354 yards of total offense, while the Wolverines finished with 112. The Warriors were able to gain some big chunks on the ground, rushing for 239 yards.

The Warriors improve their season mark to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest District Blue Division. They return to action with Pillager on Sept. 22.

The Wolverines fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Blue Division. They return home for homecoming on Sept. 22. The Wolverines will take on West Central Area/Ashby at 7 p.m.

WDC 0 0 6 6--12

UNC 14 20 8 0--42

First Quarter

UNC-James Clark 2-yard run (kick failed)

UNC-Clark 3-yard run (Clark run)

Second Quarter

UNC-Zach Floyd 1-yard run (run failed)

UNC-Clark 46-yard run (pass failed)

UNC-Clark 1-yard run (Floyd run)

Third Quarter

UNC-Floyd 2-yard run (Floyd run)

WDC- Jake Dykhoff 11-yard pass to Max Phillips (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

WDC-Dykhoff 5-yard pass to Phillips (pass failed)

Game Summary

WDC UNC

Total Yards 112 354

Passing 115 115

Rushing -3 239

First Downs 7 18

Third Down Conversions 1/9 3/6

Fourth Down Conversions 0/2 2/3

Turnovers 0 1

Fumbles Lost 0 1

Interceptions 0 0

Individual Leaders

United North Central

Passing

James Clark 6/11 115 yards

Rushing

James Clark 15 car. 115 yards 4 TD

Zach Floyd 12 car. 86 yards 2 TD

Receiving

Mason Dailey 2 rec. 60 yards

Jack Lillquist 1 rec 25 yards

Defense

Caleb Mostrom 5 total tackles, 1 for a loss

Owen Anderson 4 total tackles

Wadena-Deer Creek

Passing

Jake Dykhoff 9/22 115 yards 2 TD

Rushing

Preston Warren 3 car. 19 yards

Receiving

Max Phillips 3 rec. 49 yards 2 TD

Hunter Hawkins 2 rec. 16 yards

Defense

Matt Goeden 11 total tackles

Max Phillips 10 total tackles

Colby Schertler 8 total tackles