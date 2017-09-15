Wolverines get first win of the season

That changed on Sept. 14 when the Wolverines picked up their first win with a 4-3 victory over Parkers Prairie in Wadena during the Wadena Triangular. It also marked the first win for head coach Jordan Cresap, who took over the team this year as head coach.

“It feels good. It was just so great to see our girls play confidently after some tough matches last week,” Cresap said. “Our demeanor today was so much more energetic and positive, it was fun to watch. We showed resiliency top to bottom through the wins and losses. It’s so great to see their hard work pay off with a win.”

The Wolverines captured three singles wins and snagged a doubles win on their way to the 4-3 victory over Parkers Prairie. Cresap said it’s great to see them continue to work hard and to see it pay off with the win.

“Regardless of our results, this group has come in day in and day out, working hard to improve,” Cresap said. “It’s a big confidence booster for our girls. They are starting to really believe in themselves, which is cool to see.”

Seniors Lindy Jones and Abby Westrum earned wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while Marleen Gari won at No. 4 singles.

Jones won a pair of tight battles at No. 1 singles, winning 7-6 (7-5) and 7-6 (7-4) over Parkers Prairie’s Abby Burquest.

Westrum won in straight sets as well, defeating Maddie Schroeder, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Gari was victorious in straight sets at No. 4 singles. She defeated Adrianna Marotto, 6-3, 6-0.

Madison Packer suffered a defeat at No. 3 singles. She was edged out by Megan Arens, 2-6, 2-6.

The doubles team of Kate Schmidt and Corra Endres won in three sets at No. 1 doubles. Schmidt and Endres defeated Katelyn Schlosser and Anna Marquardt, 3-6, 6-2 and 10-7.

Kaylee Ova and Jasmyn Wood were defeated in three sets, falling 6-4, 5-7 and 2-10 to Kaylee Esterberg and Katlyn Velde at No. 2 doubles.

The team of Madelyn Gallant and Kelly Muckala were edged out by Erica Woida and Reghan DeBoer at No. 3 doubles, 1-6, 2-6.

The Wolverines opened the triangular with a 7-0 defeat at the hands of East Grand Forks. Jones was edged at No. 1 singles by Jenna Dietrich, 6-7 (0-7) and 4-6. Westrum was edged out in three sets to Maggie Dietrich, 4-6, 6-4 and 13-15. Packer was defeated by Bailey McMahon, 2-6, 3-6, while Gari was defeated by Katelyn Farder, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-10.

In doubles action, Schmidt and Endres were defeated by Delaney Aaker and McKenna Aitchison, 6-4, 1-6 and 6-10. Ova and Wood fell to Kayla Partlow and Brynn Haus, 1-6, 5-7.