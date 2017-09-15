Wolverines get upper hand in battle of section foes

Casey Volkmann led the way for the Wolverines with a team high of 38 kills. Ellie Miron added 15 kills while Kennedy Gravelle finished with four kills.

It was back and forth for the most part with Wadena-Deer Creek taking control of the match with a big come-from-behind win in game three. They followed it up with a clinching win in game four, handing Henning its first loss of the season.

Henning took control of game one, despite a big run by Katlyn Heaton at the service line. However, the Hornets gained the upperhand with a 25-20 win in game one.

Mari Grendahl and Gravelle had five-point service runs in game two, helping the Wolverines take control of the second game. The Wolverines were victorious in game two, 25-17.

Mackenzie Carsten helped Wadena-DC take an early lead in game three. Carsten and Ashley Adams gave the Wolverines a 5-1 lead. However, Henning rallied back. Henning maintained a 22-17 lead before Adams rallied off five straight points. Wadena-DC was able to outlast Henning in game three, taking it 27-25.

Kyla Ness helped Wadena-DC take a 13-11 lead in game four with three straight points at the line. Heaton helped maintain the lead with three more, making it 19-15. Volkmann followed with four straight of her own, making it 24-16, before Wadena-DC closed it out at 25-17.

Volkmann added five blocks and 10 digs to go with her 38 kills. Adams had 45 set assists in the win Gravelle finished with four blocks and four kills. Heaton finished with 15 digs as well.

It was the ninth win of the season for the Wolverines and their first against an opponent from Section 6A. In the first Minnesota-Scores QRF of the season, the Wolverines are the No.1 team in 6A, while Henning clamped down the third spot. The Wolverines maintain the second spot in Class A overall.

The Wolverines return home for a contest against an old Mid-State Conference foe, Detroit Lakes. The match is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Wadena-DC def. Henning 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-17)

WDC: Casey Volkmann 38K, 1AS, 5B, 10D; Ashley Adams 3K, 4B, 10D, 45SA; Ellie Miron 15K, 1B, 3D; Kennedy Gravelle 4K, 4B, 1AS; Lila Lohmiller 11D; Katlyn Heaton 1K, 2B, 15D, 1SA; Kyla Ness 5D; Kylee Hopp 1K, 4B, 1D; Courtny Warren 6D: Mari Grendahl 1D.