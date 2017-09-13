Wadena-DC sweeps Nevis on the road

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling when I give a perfect pass and set it up and my hitters just kill it,” Adams said. “It’s awesome.”

The Wolverines have several options in the front row for Adams to pass to. Casey Volkmann led the way with 17 kills, while Ellie Miron and Kennedy Gravelle added eight kills each in the win.

“It’s awesome to be able to rely on any hitters,” Adams said. “I know wherever I go and wherever the pass is, I have a good hitter ready.”

Adams said it is important to spread the ball out early and get everyone on their game. Miron, Gravelle and Volkmann were swinging early and often in each game.

“I feel that if you spread the ball out right away in the game, the other team has to block everyone as if I was just setting one person they can read it right away,” said Adams, who finished with 29 set assists.

Along with the strong hitting game, the Wolverines service game was strong as well, keeping the Tigers off-balance throughout. Lila Lohmiller had a strong service run in game one, helping the Wolverines rattle off six straight points, which featured a pair of aces.

“I thought we played really well overall as a team and we kept together,” Adams said. “We didn’t play down and kept up the energy the entire game. I thought it was a good win.”

The Wolverines built off that run, racing out to a 25-15 win in game one. Adams said fast starts are important for the Wolverines.

“It’s really important for our team because I feel if we get ourselves into a hole, we start to play really bad,” Adams said. “As soon as we start the game really well, it sets the tone for the entire match.”

Another strong start in game two allowed the Wolverines to take control early. They used a service run from Mari Grendahl in game two, building up a 17-9 lead, which eventually turned into a 25-13 win.

Game three was much of the same for the Wolverines. They built up a 7-1 lead, stretched it out to 17-9, before closing with a 25-16 sweep.

Volkmann finished with 19 digs and six blocks at the net. Kylee Hopp added five blocks in the win.

The Wolverines improve their season mark to 8-1 overall on the season and are ranked seventh in Class A. They return to action on Sept. 14 when they travel to Henning.

WDC: Casey Volkmann 17K, 10D, 6B, 1AS; Ashley Adams 2K, 2B, 5D, 1AS, 29SA; Ellie Miron 8K, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 8K, 2B; Lila Lohmiller 9D;Katlyn Heaton 6D; Kyla Ness 3D; Kylee Hopp 5B; Courtny Warren 1D.