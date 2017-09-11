Wolverines third at Sauk Rapids

The Wolverines needed three games to take care of their opening round opponent when they defeated Watertown-Mayer, 2-1. The Wolverines opened with a 25-17 win, before falling 19-25. They captured game three, 15-9. Casey Volkmann had 17 kills, while Ellie Miron added 13. Ashley Adams finished with 28 set assists.

The Wolverines rolled past Brainerd, 2-0, defeating the Warriors, 25-18, 25-19. Volkmann led the way with 12 kills, while Miron finished with four. Kennedy Gravelle added three in the win as well. Adams finished with 15 set assists. Lila Lohmiller finished with three ace serves and four digs in the win.

The Wolverines lone loss of the season came against St. Cloud Cathedral, which is a Class AA power. The Crusaders won the match, 2-1, sneaking out a 15-12 win in game three. The Wolverines dropped game on 25-21, but took game two, 25-22. Volkmann finished with 20 kills, while Miron added 11 kills up front. Gravelle finished with six kills and six blocks. Adams added 35 set assists in the three game match. Lohmiller finished with 10 digs.

The Wolverines responded and made quick work of Holdingford in the third place game. They won game one 25-21 and disposed of Holdingford, 25-13, in game two, claiming the third place trophy.

Volkmann led the way with 14 kills, while Miron finished the game with eight kills. Adams had 17 set assists and 11 digs. Lohmiller added 11 digs as well, while Gravelle closed with four blocks.

The tournament improved the Wolverines to 7-1 overall on the season. The Wolverines returned to action with a road trip to Nevis on Sept. 12.