    Ottertail Central runs past Wadena-Deer Creek

    By Jason Groth on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:32 p.m.
    Max Phillips, No. 12, Preston Warren, No. 82, Ryan Anderson, No. 80 and Hunter Hawkins, No. 16, converge on Ottertail Central's Austin Wensauer. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Matt Goeden follows his block and cuts up field against Ottertail Central. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    Ottertail Central's Nick Van Erp breaks free for his second rushing touchdown of the game. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    The Ottertail Central Bulldogs used a dominant ground attack, rushing past the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines, 35-6, on Sept. 8 in Wadena.

    Nick Van Erp rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Colton Kirschbaum, Ben Naddy and Austin Wensauer each rushed for a score as the Bulldogs rushed out to a 35-0 first half lead on the Wolverines.

    The Bulldogs ran for 256 yards for the night. Van Erp was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, rushing for 66 yards on four carries. Wensauer finished with 57 yards on 10 carries for the Bulldogs.

    Max Phillips and Isaac Witthuhn bring down Austin Wensauer.

    The Bulldogs sustained success on third down helped them sustain drives in the first half. The Bulldogs converted four of their seven third down attempts, keeping the Wolverine defense on the field.

    The Bulldogs first touchdown came on a third down conversion when Kirschbaum broke free around the edge for a 32-yard score, making it 6-0 after the failed 2-point try.

    After forcing a quick drive, the Bulldogs struck again. Van Erp scampered 28 yards, giving OTC the 14-0 lead after Isaac Fischer hit the extra point.

    Another quick drive for the Wolverines, led to the Bulldog offense coming back out quickly. The Bulldogs capitalized on good field position and Wensauer plowed into the end zone from five yards out, making it 20-0 after the extra point.

    Van Erp broke free again in the second quarter, sprinting for a 41-yard touchdown run, making it 28-0 after he converted the try. OTC added a late score when Wensauer plunged into the end zone from two yards out. The extra point extended OTC’s lead to 35-0.

    Jake Dykhoff fires down field.

    The Wolverines started the second half with a sustained drive, getting deep into OTC’s territory. However, OTC halted the 12 play drive when Dykhoff’s pass was intercepted by Naddy.

    The Wolverines found the end zone when Dykhoff broke a couple of tackles, for the 14-yard score.

    Matt Goeden led the ground attack for the Wolverines. He finished with nine carries for 45 yards. Dykhoff added 27 yards on the ground on five carries. Dykhoff completed nine passes for 77 yards, however, he was picked off twice.Preston Warren was his go-to receiver. Warren finished with five receptions for 31 yards.

    The Wolverines fall to 0-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the Midwest District Blue Division. Ottertail Central moves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. They have allowed just six points in their two wins this season, shutting out Thief River Falls to start the season, 6-0.

    The Wolverines search for their first win when they take on United North Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Menahga.

    OTC 20 15 0 0--35

    WDC 0 0 0 6--6

    First Quarter:

    OTC: Colton Kirschbaum 32-yard run (run failed)

    OTC: Nick Van Erp 28-yard run (Isaac Fischer kick)

    OTC: Ben Naddy 5-yard run (Isaac Fischer kick)

    Second Quarter

    OTC: Van Erp 41-yard run (Van Erp run)

    OTC: Austin Wensauer 2-yard run (Fischer kick)

    Fourth Quarter

    WDC: Jake Dykhoff 14-yard run (pass failed)

    Game Summary

                       OTC WDC

    Total Yards 256 166

    Passing 26 90

    Rushing 230 76

    First Downs 11 11

    Third Down Conversions 4/7 2/10

    Fourth Down Conversions 0/1 2/3

    Turnovers 1 3

    Fumbles Lost 1 1

    Interceptions 0 2

    Individual Leaders

    Ottertail Central

    Passing

    Nick Van Erp 2/8 26 yards

    Rushing

    Nick Van Erp 4 car. 66 yards, 2TD

    Austin Wensauer 10 car. 57 yards, 1TD

    Receiving

    Austin Wensauer 1 rec. 19 yards

    Defense

    Michael Fielding 7 total tackles

    Nate Hart 5 total tackles

    Wadena-Deer Creek

    Passing

    Jake Dykhoff 9/23 77 yards, 2INT

    Rushing

    Matt Goeden 9 car. 45 yards

    Jake Dykhoff 5 car. 27 yards, 1TD

    Receiving

    Preston Warren 5 rec. 31 yards

    Hunter Hawkins 3 rec. 29 yards

    Defense

    Lleyten Pettit 9 total tackles

    Max Phillips 5 total tackles

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
