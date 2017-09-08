Ottertail Central runs past Wadena-Deer Creek

Nick Van Erp rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Colton Kirschbaum, Ben Naddy and Austin Wensauer each rushed for a score as the Bulldogs rushed out to a 35-0 first half lead on the Wolverines.

The Bulldogs ran for 256 yards for the night. Van Erp was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs, rushing for 66 yards on four carries. Wensauer finished with 57 yards on 10 carries for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs sustained success on third down helped them sustain drives in the first half. The Bulldogs converted four of their seven third down attempts, keeping the Wolverine defense on the field.

The Bulldogs first touchdown came on a third down conversion when Kirschbaum broke free around the edge for a 32-yard score, making it 6-0 after the failed 2-point try.

After forcing a quick drive, the Bulldogs struck again. Van Erp scampered 28 yards, giving OTC the 14-0 lead after Isaac Fischer hit the extra point.

Another quick drive for the Wolverines, led to the Bulldog offense coming back out quickly. The Bulldogs capitalized on good field position and Wensauer plowed into the end zone from five yards out, making it 20-0 after the extra point.

Van Erp broke free again in the second quarter, sprinting for a 41-yard touchdown run, making it 28-0 after he converted the try. OTC added a late score when Wensauer plunged into the end zone from two yards out. The extra point extended OTC’s lead to 35-0.

The Wolverines started the second half with a sustained drive, getting deep into OTC’s territory. However, OTC halted the 12 play drive when Dykhoff’s pass was intercepted by Naddy.

The Wolverines found the end zone when Dykhoff broke a couple of tackles, for the 14-yard score.

Matt Goeden led the ground attack for the Wolverines. He finished with nine carries for 45 yards. Dykhoff added 27 yards on the ground on five carries. Dykhoff completed nine passes for 77 yards, however, he was picked off twice.Preston Warren was his go-to receiver. Warren finished with five receptions for 31 yards.

The Wolverines fall to 0-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the Midwest District Blue Division. Ottertail Central moves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the division. They have allowed just six points in their two wins this season, shutting out Thief River Falls to start the season, 6-0.

The Wolverines search for their first win when they take on United North Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Menahga.

OTC 20 15 0 0--35

WDC 0 0 0 6--6

First Quarter:

OTC: Colton Kirschbaum 32-yard run (run failed)

OTC: Nick Van Erp 28-yard run (Isaac Fischer kick)

OTC: Ben Naddy 5-yard run (Isaac Fischer kick)

Second Quarter

OTC: Van Erp 41-yard run (Van Erp run)

OTC: Austin Wensauer 2-yard run (Fischer kick)

Fourth Quarter

WDC: Jake Dykhoff 14-yard run (pass failed)

Game Summary

OTC WDC

Total Yards 256 166

Passing 26 90

Rushing 230 76

First Downs 11 11

Third Down Conversions 4/7 2/10

Fourth Down Conversions 0/1 2/3

Turnovers 1 3

Fumbles Lost 1 1

Interceptions 0 2

Individual Leaders

Ottertail Central

Passing

Nick Van Erp 2/8 26 yards

Rushing

Nick Van Erp 4 car. 66 yards, 2TD

Austin Wensauer 10 car. 57 yards, 1TD

Receiving

Austin Wensauer 1 rec. 19 yards

Defense

Michael Fielding 7 total tackles

Nate Hart 5 total tackles

Wadena-Deer Creek

Passing

Jake Dykhoff 9/23 77 yards, 2INT

Rushing

Matt Goeden 9 car. 45 yards

Jake Dykhoff 5 car. 27 yards, 1TD

Receiving

Preston Warren 5 rec. 31 yards

Hunter Hawkins 3 rec. 29 yards

Defense

Lleyten Pettit 9 total tackles

Max Phillips 5 total tackles