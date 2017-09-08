Wolverines sweep Bertha-Hewitt

The Wolverines improved their season mark to 4-0 and will compete in Sauk Rapids on Sept. 9 with their first tournament of the year.

It was a balanced hitting night for the Wolverines with Casey Volkmann leading the way with 15 kills. Ellie Miron added 13 kills and Kennedy Gravelle finished with eight kills in the sweep of Bertha-Hewitt.

The service game was on for the Wolverines, they finished with nine ace serves and rarely missed a serve in the match. Volkmann had four aces serves, while Katlyn Heaton added three. Mari Grendahl and Ashley Adam had aces as well.

Ashley Adams led the passing attack, finishing with 35 set assists.

The outcome was never in doubt as the Wolverines overmatched the home team. The Wolverines controlled the match for most of the night, running away from the Bears.

The Wolverines have dropped one game so far in racing out to their 4-0 mark, earning sweeps over Perham, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Bertha-Hewitt.

The Wolverines face a stern test when they travel to compete in the Sauk Rapids-Rice Tournament on Sept. 9. The Wolverines open the tournament with Watertown-Mayer. The Wolverines will face either Brainerd or Kimball in the second round. The first game is set for 10 a.m.

W-DC def. B-H 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11)

W-DC: Casey Volkmann 15K, 9D, 2B, 4AS; Ellie Miron 13K, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 8K, 3D, 7-7 serving, 5B; Kylee Hopp 1K, 3B; Ashley Adams 4D, 21-21 serving, 1AS, 35 SA; Lila Lohmiller 8D, 4-4 serving; Courtny Warren 3D; MacKenzie Carsten 2D, 7-7 serving; Katlyn Heaton 1D, 3AS, 2SA; Kyla Ness 1D; Mari Grendahl 1D, 7-7 serving, 1AS.