Wolverines finish sixth on home course

It was a picturesque day at the golf course for the event hosted by the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. Along with with the clear skies, the temperatures and the course were perfect for the event.

Pelican Rapids won the meet by a mere eight points, finishing with 59 points, while Staples-Motley finished with 67 points. Little falls came in third with 105 points, followed by Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with 109 points. Ottertail Central came in fifth place with a 160 points. Wadena-Deer Creek finished sixth overall, ending with a team score of 164.

Staples-Motley claimed the top two spots and three of the top 10 finishers, but it was the depth of Pelican Rapids that allowed them to claim the top spot as a team. Kira Sweeney finished first for Staples-Motley, she finished with a time of 21 minutes and 2.8 seconds. She was followed by Addison Lorber, who came in second place, ending with a time of 21:48.4. Bagley/Fosston’s Amelia Landsverk came in third place, finishing with a time of 21:54.5. DGF’s Baylie Narum was fourth at 22:06.2 and rounding out the top five was Abby Syverson from Pelican Rapids with a time of 22:07.6.

Abby Motschenbacher was the top Wadena-Deer Creek finisher. She came in 11th place, claiming her second top 15 finish of the season. She finished 12th in the season opener at the Central Minnesota River Run. Motschenbacher crossed the finish line with a time of 22:57.5, improving on her time from the first race of the year.

Eve Collins was the second Wadena-DC runner to cross the finish line. She finished in 26th place, ending with a time of 23:55.7. Emma Ries came in with a time of 25:22.2, earning 39th place honors. Ries was followed by Sam Malone. Malone finished the race in 40th place, crossing with a time of 25:26.2.

Sophie Kreklau came across the line for the Wolverines with a time of 26:12.9, finishing in 48th place overall. McKenna Wangsness finished with a time of 26:17.6, earning 50th place honors.

Rounding out the field for the Wolverines was Tiffany meeks. She finished 57th overall, crossing the line with a time of 28:00.5.

The Wolverines return to the trails on Sept. 11 when they compete at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.