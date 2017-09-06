Ross third, Wolverines fourth at Johanna Olson Invitational

The Little Falls Flyers lived up to their school’s moniker, running away with the title, finishing with 41 points in the boys race. Staples-Motley finished second with 59 points, while Ottertail Central was third with 97 points. Wadena-Deer Creek followed in fourth place, finishing with 101 points. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton came in fifth place with 140 points.

Staples-Motley swept the individual titles in the event with Emmet Anderson racing to a commanding victory in the boys race. Anderson finished with a time of 16 minutes and 56.8 seconds. He won the race by more than 50 seconds. Little Falls’ Drew Peterson came in second place, finishing at 17:47.4.

After cracking the top 10 in the first race of the season, Wadena-Deer Creek’s Noah Ross pushed for a top five finish. Ross earned a third place finish for the Wolverines, crossing the line with a time of 17:48.6. It’s the second top 10 finish for the senior, who finished 51.8 seconds off the lead pace.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle’s Cameron Larson came in fourth at 18:20.0, while Pelican Rapids’ David Johnston was fifth at 18:23.7.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Bereket Loer just missed the top 10. Loer dashed to a time of of 18:58.9, earning himself 11th place honors. Lucas Hinojos earned a top 20 finish for the Wolverines. Hinojos crossed the line with a time of 19:29.4, earning a 20th place finish.

The top three Wolverine runners all dropped time from the Central Minnesota River Run in Staples to the race at the White Tail Run Golf Course. Loer dropped more than three minutes from his time.

Isac Ries finished in 29th place for the Wolverines. He crossed the line with a time of 20:17.7. Jayson Young earned a 38th place finish when he came in with a time of 20:51.6. Wyatt Peterson ended with a time of 21:32.3 for 50th place and was followed by teammate Anton Kreklau, who finished with a time of 21:33.2 for 51st place, rounding out the field for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines return to the trails on Sept. 11 when they compete at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.