    Park Rapids Area takes down Wadena-DC tennis

    By Jason Groth Today at 12:40 p.m.

    The Park Rapids Area Panthers earned a 7-0 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis on Sept. 5 in Park Rapids Area.

    The Wolverines welcomed back Abby Westrum at No. 2 singles. She had missed some time due to injury and her return allows the singles line-up to return to form.

    Westrum went three sets with Tori Hilmanowski, eventually dropping the match. Westrum was defeated 3-6, 7-6 and 7-10.

    Lindy Jones dropped a match in straight sets to Park Rapids Area’s Natalie Kinkel. Jones was defeated 0-6, 0-6. Madison Packer was edged at No. 3 singles, 1-6, 1-6 to Abby Morris in a battle of eighth graders. Eighth grader Corra Endres took junior Meagan Powers to the brink in her fourth singles match. Endres eventually succumbed to Powers, 5-7, 5-7.

    The doubles team of Kate Schmidt and Kaylee Ova were defeated at No. 1 doubles, 0-6, 3-6 to Chloe Johnson and Olivia Wallace. The No. 2 doubles team of Jasmyn Wood and Madelyn Gallant were defeated by Kendra Coborn and Gracie Eischens, 0-6, 0-6. The Wolverines forfeited at No. 3 doubles, completing the sweep for Park Rapids Area.

    The Wolverines are back in action with a triangular at Detroit Lakes on Sept. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.

