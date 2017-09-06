Wolverines continue season-opening dominance

The eighth-ranked Wolverines continued its strong start to the new season. They have swept two of their three opponents from Section 8AA at the start of the season. The Wolverines were moved into Section 6A this year, but have kept their strong schedule from year’s past.

Casey Volkmann finished with 24 kills, leading the offensive attack for the Wolverines. Ellie Miron finished with nine kills, while Kennedy Gravelle ended with five.

Volkmann finished with 12 digs as well to go with her 24 kills. Lila Lohmiller and Courtny Warren ended with eight each. Ashley Adams added seven.

Gravelle ended the contest with three ace serves while Volkmann finished with two and Mari Grendahl added one.

Adams finished the game with 31 set assists. The Wolverines sit at 3-0 on the season and return to action Sept. 7 when they take to the road to take on Bertha-Hewitt.

W-DC def. DGF 3-0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-21)

W-DC: Casey Volkmann 24K, 12D, 2AS, 2B; Ellie Miron 9K, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 5K, 1D, 4B; Kylee Hopp 2K, 1D, 1B; Ashley Adams 1K, 7D, 7-7 serving, 4B, 31SA; Lila Lohmiller 8D, 9-9 serving, 1SA; Courtny Warren 8D; Kyla Ness 3D, 1SA; Katlyn Heaton 2D, 4SA; Kylee Hopp 1D, 1B; MacKenzie Carsten 1D, 3-3 serving; Mari Grendahl 1D, 1AS.