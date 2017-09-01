Parkers Prairie wears down Wadena-DC in season opener

Parkers Prairie relied on the big play ability from Travis Yohnke, along with the power running of Austin Koep to wear down the Wolverines. Koep rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, while Yohnke finished with three receiving touchdowns, two of them coming on fourth down.

The Wolverines trailed 14-12 early in the third quarter but Parkers Prairie scored 27 of the final 35 points, pulling away from the Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Koep rushed for two scores in the final quarter

“I was very pleased with the effort of our players. I thought going into the game I wanted them to have to play in the second half and we got them to play into the fourth quarter,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Howie Kangas said. “The game was not out of balance until midway through the fourth quarter.”

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jake Dykhoff rushed for a touchdown and rushed for one as well. Preston Warren finished with a rushing touchdown as well.

“We are playing hard. What else can I say besides that we played hard,” Kangas said. “At the point where we are at in our program is that we want our kids to play hard, improve daily and then good things are going to happen. As long as we stay the course, enjoy the grind and it’s going to be okay.”

The Wolverines started the game with a trick play, catching Parkers Prairie off guard with an onside kick. However, the Panther defense was able to hold the Wolverine offense in check.

The Panthers marched down field in 11 plays, capping the drive off when Matt Ferley hit Yohnke for the 9-yard touchdown. Colton Booker hit the extra point giving the Panthers the 7-0 lead. Once again, the Wadena-DC defense could not get off the field on fourth down when the Ferley-Yohnke connection hooked up again. Yohnke’s second touchdown was from 16 yards out, making it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Ryan Anderson came up with a momentum changing play when he intercepted Ferley’s pass, giving the Wolverines great position. Dykhoff hit Warren for a 19-yard connection to the 14 and capped the drive off with a 5-yard pass to Isaac Witthuhn, cutting the lead to eight, 14-6.

Anderson came up big for the defense late in the second quarter as well, he halted a Parkers Prairie drive with an interception, keeping it an eight point game.

The Wolverines wasted little time in the third quarter when Dykhoff broke free for 54 yards, cutting the lead to two after a failed two-point conversion.

Once again the duo of Yohnke and and Ferley connected, this time a 47-yard pitch and catch, extending the lead to 20-12 after the failed extra point try.

Koep started the fourth quarter with 4-yard touchdown plunge, capping off an 11-play drive. He added the two-point conversion, stretching the lead to 28-12.

After a short punt, Koep found paydirt again. He bulldozed his way in from 11 yards out, making it 35-12.

“They just leaned on us. They are so big and athletic and they leaned on us and we got a little bit tired,” Kangas said. “They exposed a little bit of our inexperience. It’s pretty hard to put plugs in the dam when you have multiple holes in it. You have to decide how you are going to keep the water back and eventually we just had too many exposures.”

The Wolverines came back with a late score. Max Phillips started the drive with a 49-yard run, which was followed by a 12-yard run. Warren finished the drive off with a 1-yard plunge, recovering the snap and driving into the end zone. Phillips rushed in the two-point conversion, making it 35-20.

However, Brady Hoppe put the finishing touches on the game with a 2-yard touchdown run, making it 41-20.

Dykhoff completed seven passes for 62 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries. Phillips finished with 73 yards on seven carries. Warren had three receptions for 48 yards.

Ferley connected on 10 of his 22 passes for 150 yards and three scores. Yohnke finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wolverines return home for the second consecutive week when they play host to the Ottertail Central Bulldogs at 7 p.m. at the Wadena High School football field.

PPR 14 0 6 21--41

WDC 0 6 6 8--20

First Quarter

PPR- Matt Ferley 9-yard pass to Travis Yohnke (Colton Booker kick)

PPR- Ferley 16-yard pass to Yohnke (Booker kick)

Second Quarter

WDC-Jake Dykhoff 5-yard pass to Isaac Witthuhn (run failed)

Third Quarter

WDC-Dykhoff 54-yard run (run failed)

PPR-Ferley 48-yard pass to Yohnke (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

PPR-Austin Koep 4-yard run (Koep run)

PPR-Koep 11-yard run (Booker kick)

WDC-Preston Warren 1-yard run (Max Phillips run)

PPR:Brady Hoppe 2-yard run (run failed)