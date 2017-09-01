Winona State knocks off Beavers in season opener

BSU quarterback Jordan Hein and his WSU counterpart Darren Beenken each passed for 308 yards. Hein threw for one touchdown with an interception while Beenken accounted for two touchdowns and two picks.

The Warriors scored on the opening drive, capping a 69-yard, 10-play march down the field with a 19-yard touchdown from Beenken to receiver Jake Balliu.

Penalties plagued BSU as the offense took two delay of game penalties on a drive late in the first quarter. Junior Isaac Aanerud came on to attempt a 43-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining, but the kick went wide.

WSU took the ball 74 yards on the ensuing drive with running back Eric Birth running it in from 14 yards out for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

A 32-yard field goal from Aanerud got the Beavers on the scoreboard with 6:59 left in the first half.

The BSU defense made a crucial stop as Winona tried to run it in from two yards out on 4th down and goal, only to be stuffed at the goalline.

However, the Warriors quickly got the ball back after a turnover on downs and tallied their third touchdown of the night on a 10-yard pass from Beenken to Aitor Flood made it 20-3 with 1:56 left before halftime.

Aanerud kicked his second field goal of the night, a 34-yarder with six ticks left on the clock as the Beavers went to the locker room trailing 20-6 at the half.

John Vogeler produced the Beavers’ first touchdown of 2017 as the defensive back returned an interception 24 yards to the house to close the gap to 20-13 early in the third quarter.

But Birth’s second touchdown, a two-yard run, restored Winona’s two-touchdown lead to 27-13 with 4:39 to go in the third.

Hein connected with Blair Van Ess for the offensive touchdown of the game for BSU as the sophomore wideout caught a 22-yard pass to again reduce the gap to a touchdown, 27-20, with 2:53 remaining in the third.

In the fourth quarter, WSU ate up precious game time on a seven-minute long drive that ended with a field goal that put the Warriors up 30-20.

BSU had two more drives, ending with a fourth-down incompletion and a Hein interception at the WSU six-yard line with 1:03 to go that put the last nail in the coffin.

The Beavers will return to Bemidji on Saturday, Sept. 9, for their 4 p.m. home opener against Concordia-St. Paul at Chet Anderson Stadium.