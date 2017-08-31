Wadena-DC tennis falls to Roseau

The Wolverines and the Rams played four singles matches while the Wolverines forfeited the doubles portion of the event.

The low numbers makes it already tough to field a full team, but when you get hit with injuries the hill is tougher to climb. However, a pair of the injured members are expected to be making their return shortly, so relief is in sight for the Wolverines.

Lindy Jones battled with Roseau’s Lauren Johnson at No. 1 singles. The match featured several good rallies, however, it was Johnson edging out Jones in straight sets. Jones dropped the match in two close sets, 5-7, 5-7.

At No. 2 singles, Madison Packer suffered a defeat to Roseau’s Kate Wensloff. Packer, who has been forced to move up a spot due to an injury, battled but ended up on the short end of several long rallies. She was defeated 0-6, 2-6 by Wensloff.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kate Schmidt moved into the No. 3 singles spot and squared off with Haley Ostgaard. Schmidt was defeated in straight sets, 3-6, 2-6. Schmidt usually plays No. 1 doubles with Corra Endres.

Endres played at No. 4 singles for Wadena-DC. She was edged out by Kacie Bjerk in straight sets. Endres was defeated, 2-6, 3-6.

The Wolverines return to action on Sept. 5 when they travel to Park Rapids Area to take on the Panthers at 4:30 p.m.