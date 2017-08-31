Search
    Wadena-DC tennis falls to Roseau

    By Jason Groth Today at 11:20 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Corra Endres focuses in on a forehand return in her singles match with Roseau's Kacie Bjerk. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal1 / 2
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Kate Schmidt comes in and hits a slicing forehand in her singles match against Haley Ostgaard. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal2 / 2

    A shorthanded roster is always tough to work with, but when you add a pair of injuries it makes it harder to compete. That’s the dilemma facing the Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team. The Wolverines returned to the court against state-ranked Roseau on Aug. 30, suffering a 7-0 defeat.

    The Wolverines and the Rams played four singles matches while the Wolverines forfeited the doubles portion of the event.

    Lindy Jones

    The low numbers makes it already tough to field a full team, but when you get hit with injuries the hill is tougher to climb. However, a pair of the injured members are expected to be making their return shortly, so relief is in sight for the Wolverines.

    Lindy Jones battled with Roseau’s Lauren Johnson at No. 1 singles. The match featured several good rallies, however, it was Johnson edging out Jones in straight sets. Jones dropped the match in two close sets, 5-7, 5-7.

    At No. 2 singles, Madison Packer suffered a defeat to Roseau’s Kate Wensloff. Packer, who has been forced to move up a spot due to an injury, battled but ended up on the short end of several long rallies. She was defeated 0-6, 2-6 by Wensloff.

    Madison Packer

    Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kate Schmidt moved into the No. 3 singles spot and squared off with Haley Ostgaard. Schmidt was defeated in straight sets, 3-6, 2-6. Schmidt usually plays No. 1 doubles with Corra Endres.

    Endres played at No. 4 singles for Wadena-DC. She was edged out by Kacie Bjerk in straight sets. Endres was defeated, 2-6, 3-6.

    The Wolverines return to action on Sept. 5 when they travel to Park Rapids Area to take on the Panthers at 4:30 p.m.

    sportsWadena-DCgirls tennisroseau
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
