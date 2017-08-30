Wolverines open season with road win

While the Wolverines started slow in game one, they put things together winning three straight games, closing out their season opening match.

Casey Volkmann led the attack in the front row. She finished the night with 34 kills. Ellie Miron added 12 kills, while Ashley Adams finished with five kills. Kennedy Gravelle added to the attack with four kills.

Lila Lohmiller finished the night with 24 digs for the Wolverines, while Volkmann finished with 17. Courtny Warren closed with 13 digs. Adams finished the game with 43 set assists.

It was a strong start to a tough week for the Wolverines. The Wolverines will have their home opener on Sept. 1 when they take on the Perham Yellowjackets. The Yellowjackets opened with a 3-2 victory over Thief River Falls in their first match. The Wolverines had the Yellowjackets number in 2016, defeating them in the regular season and eliminating them in the postseason. The home opener is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School.

WDC def. Pequot Lakes 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19)

WDC: Casey Volkmann 34K, 2B, 2SA, 17D, 2AS; Ashley Adams 5K, 1B, 43SA, 9D; Ellie Miron 12K, 1B, 4D; Kennedy Gravelle 4K, 5B, 3D, 1AS; Lila Lohmiller 24D, 1SA, 1AS; Kaitlyn Heaton 2 SA; 3D; 1AS; Kyla Ness 3D; Kylee Hopp 1K, 1B, 3D; Courtny Warren 1SA; 13D; Mari Grendahl 1D.