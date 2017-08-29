Wadena-DC tennis falls to Pierz

Madison Packer suffered a close loss at No. 2 singles against Kayln Gritzmacher. Packer dropped the first, 4-6, before falling 3-6 in the second.

Kaylee Ova was defeated in straight sets by Abby Andrea, 0-6, 0-6 at No. 3. Jasmyn Wood was knocked off at No. 4 singles by Valerie Gall, 0-6, 0-6.

The lone doubles match went to Pierz when Corra Endres and Kate Schmidt suffered a 0-6, 1-6 defeat to Brittney Boser and Katelyn Smude.

The Wolverines return to action with a home dual meet on Aug. 30 when they take on the state-ranked Roseau Rams at 1:30 p.m. at the Wadena Tennis Courts.