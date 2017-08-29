Search
    Wadena-DC tennis falls to Pierz

    By Jason Groth on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:25 p.m.

    The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team continued its road trip with a 7-0 defeat to Pierz on Aug. 29.

    Lindy Jones battled with Becky Langer, taking her to a tie breaking third set at No. 1 singles. Jones opened with a 6-2 win in the first set, before falling 2-6 in the second. However, she was defeated in the final set, 11-13.

    Madison Packer suffered a close loss at No. 2 singles against Kayln Gritzmacher. Packer dropped the first, 4-6, before falling 3-6 in the second.

    Kaylee Ova was defeated in straight sets by Abby Andrea, 0-6, 0-6 at No. 3. Jasmyn Wood was knocked off at No. 4 singles by Valerie Gall, 0-6, 0-6.

    The lone doubles match went to Pierz when Corra Endres and Kate Schmidt suffered a 0-6, 1-6 defeat to Brittney Boser and Katelyn Smude.

    The Wolverines return to action with a home dual meet on Aug. 30 when they take on the state-ranked Roseau Rams at 1:30 p.m. at the Wadena Tennis Courts. 

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
