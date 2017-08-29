W-DC runners kick start the season at the Vintage

Runners had to battle a warm day and a tough hilly course on their way to the finish line. After unseasonably cool weather during practices, the runners were greeted with warmer temperatures as the race began.

However, it did not face the team from United North Central. They finished first overall with 51 points, while Buffalo was second with 56 points. Staples-Motley came in third with 64 points, followed by Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in fourth and Detroit Lakes in fifth. Wadena-Deer Creek came in seventh, finishing with 170 points.

Staples-Motley’s Kira Sweeney finished first overall, finishing with a time of 20 minutes and 37 seconds. She was followed by Buffalo’s Amanda Montplaisir in second place. She finished with a time of 20:51.6. G-F-W’s Grace Feder came in third place, ending with a time of 21:14.1, while Buffalo’s Alexis O’Malley came in fourth at 21:36.6. Rounding out the top five was United North Central’s Annika Aho. She finished with a time of 21:53.3.

The Wolverines were led by junior mainstay Abigail Motschenbacher. She finished with a time of 23:15.1. Motschenbacher earned a 12th place finish for the Wolverines with her time. She was followed by Samantha Malone, who finished in 35th place. Malone finished with a time of 26:31.9.

Finishing right on Malone’s heels was sophomore Eve Collins. Collins followed with a time of 26:40.1, earning 36th place honors. Sophie Kreklau crossed the line with a time of 27:23.0, finishing in 42nd place. McKenna Wangsness finished with a time of 28:09.8 for 45th place.

Tiffany Meeks finished in 53rd place, finishing with a time of 30:13.9. Mackenzie Salge rounded out the field for Wadena-Deer Creek, finishing with a time of 31:14.5 for 55th place.

It was a nice start to the season, giving the Wolverines a baseline as they push forward with the grueling cross country season. The Wolverines return home for their next meet which is the annual Johanna Olson Invitational at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Sept. 5.