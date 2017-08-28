Fergus Falls advances, while Midway falls at state

Jake Anderson and Jack Hiedeman drove in two runs each for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes jumped ahead with two runs in the first and the third inning and held on as Hadley mounted a late rally.

Hadley loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but Peter Gaustad escaped the drive when a line drive was snared at short, ending the threat and the game. Darin Stanislawski got the win, pitching seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out eight, while Gaustad got the save with two innings of relief. Gaustad allowed a run on three hits.

Dan Revering and Hiedeman finished with a pair of hits, while Alex Hensch, Stanislawski, Anderson and Kyle Shaikoski added a hit each for Fergus Falls.

Nick Bruning connected for a solo home run for Hadley in the loss. Max Zwart added a pair of hits while Chris Halbur finished with three hits. Luke Drooger took the loss, allowing four runs in four innings on seven hits and a pair of walks.

The Snurdbirds dug themselves a six-run hole in the second inning that they could not recover from, falling 6-4 to the Lakers.

Blake Langerud, Christian VonRuden, Joey Grote and Matt Lane delivered run scoring hits in the inning. VonRuden, Grote and Ryan Archambault finished with two hits each for the Lakers, while Lane added three.

Lane was the victor for the Lakers on the hill, stopping a potent Midway line up. He held the Snurdbirds to four runs on 10 hits. He struck out nine while yielding one walk.

Jake Lund took the loss on the mound. He allowed six runs on six hits in an inning and two-thirds. He struck out three batters. Only one of the six runs he allowed was earned. Bertha’s Patrick Riewer pitched seven plus innings of scoreless ball, allowing the Snurdbirds an opportunity to come back. Midway scored two in the third, one in the fifth and one in the seventh, but could not complete the comeback bid.

Zach Etter finished with three hits for the Snurdbirds, while Steve Wetterling added a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Brett Dormanen finished with two hits.