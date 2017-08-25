Wolverines fall to East Grand Forks

The Wolverines were edged out by the Green Wave, 6-1, on their dual match season opener. It was the start of another busy couple of days for the Wolverines. They return to action, weather permitting, with a tournament in Crookston. It will be their third tournament in the first two weeks of competition.

Senior Lindy Jones claimed the lone win at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. Jones defeated Jenna Dietrich in straight sets. She only dropped three games en route to the victory. She earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dietrich, picking up the lone point for Wadena-DC.

Madison Parker was defeated by Maggie Dietrich in straight sets, 0-6, 1-6, at No. 2 singles. Corra Endres dropped a tight battle at No. 3 singles to Kayla Partlow. Endres was edged out in the first set, 3-6, before falling in a tight second set, 6-7 (1-7).

Jasmyn Wood was defeated at No. 4 singles when she was edged in straight sets by Katelyn Farder, 0-6, 0-6.

The doubles duo of Kate Schmidt and Kaylee Ova were defeated by Delaney Aaker and McKenna Aitchison in straight sets, 1-6, 1-6. The Wolverines did not field a second and third doubles team and were forced to forfeit a pair of points at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Wolverines return to action with a tournament at Crookston, beginning at 9 a.m.