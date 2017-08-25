Wolverines fall to East Grand Forks
After starting the season with a pair of tough tournaments, the Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team took to the road for its first dual meet of the season against the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Aug. 25.
The Wolverines were edged out by the Green Wave, 6-1, on their dual match season opener. It was the start of another busy couple of days for the Wolverines. They return to action, weather permitting, with a tournament in Crookston. It will be their third tournament in the first two weeks of competition.
Senior Lindy Jones claimed the lone win at No. 1 singles for the Wolverines. Jones defeated Jenna Dietrich in straight sets. She only dropped three games en route to the victory. She earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dietrich, picking up the lone point for Wadena-DC.
Madison Parker was defeated by Maggie Dietrich in straight sets, 0-6, 1-6, at No. 2 singles. Corra Endres dropped a tight battle at No. 3 singles to Kayla Partlow. Endres was edged out in the first set, 3-6, before falling in a tight second set, 6-7 (1-7).
Jasmyn Wood was defeated at No. 4 singles when she was edged in straight sets by Katelyn Farder, 0-6, 0-6.
The doubles duo of Kate Schmidt and Kaylee Ova were defeated by Delaney Aaker and McKenna Aitchison in straight sets, 1-6, 1-6. The Wolverines did not field a second and third doubles team and were forced to forfeit a pair of points at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The Wolverines return to action with a tournament at Crookston, beginning at 9 a.m.