    Wadena-DC hosts annual Highway 10 Tennis Classic

    By Jason Groth on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Packer drives forward on her backhanded shot in a consolation semifinal of the Highway 10 Tennis Tournament. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal

    The Wadena-Deer Creek tennis team played host to the annual Highway 10 Tennis Classic on Aug. 23, hosting some of the area’s top teams during the individual singles and doubles tournament.

    Osakis was the runaway winner, finishing with 51 points, which included three first place finishes. Rocori was second with 41 points, while Perham was third with 39 points. Staples-Motley came in fourth place with 30 points, while Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks tied for fifth place. Sartell finished seventh and Wadena-Deer Creek rounded out the field, finishing eighth. Wadena-Deer Creek recorded 15 points towards the final score.

    The Wolverines had a pair of consolation runner up finishes as well as a seventh place finish in the event.

    Lindy Jones opened with a straight set defeat to Kelsi Peterson, 3-6, 1-6 in the opening round. Jones responded with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kylie Rodarmell of Sartell, 6-3, 6-1. Jones was defeated by East Grand Forks’ Jenna Dietrich, 6-4, 6-2, in the consolation finals.

    Lindy Jones

    Madison Packer had a strong run at No. 2 singles for Wadena-Deer Creek as well. She suffered a tough first round loss to Rocori’s Abby Kalaza, 0-6, 1-6. However, she rebounded by defeated Sartell’s Sadie Baumann, 4-6, 7-6 (13-11), 7-3. However, she was edged out by Perham’s Brianna Schwantz, 6-1, 6-1.

    Kaylee Ova suffered a trio of defeats at No. 3 singles. She was defeated by East Grand Forks’ Bailey McMahon, 3-6, 2-6, while falling to Detroit Lakes’ Brina Smith, 1-6, 1-6. She closed out with a loss to Sartell’s Maggie Kulus, 4-6, 2-6.

    Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jasmyn Wood found herself in a close consolation semifinal, yet was edged out. Wood was defeated by the eventual champion at No. 4 singles, Lauren Scherr, 0-6, 0-6, in the first round. She suffered a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Sartell’s Sydney Cline, before falling to Staples-Motley’s Rose Han in the seventh place match, 0-6, 3-6.

    Kate Schmidt and Corra Endres took home seventh place honors. They suffered a straight set defeat to the No. 1 doubles team from Staples-Motley, 0-6, 3-6, in the first round. They were edged out by Rocori’s Amy Bertram and Angela Molitor, 3-6, 4-6, in a close doubles match. They responded by winning the final match of the day when they defeated JoJo Winkels and Elle Birkeland from Perham, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
