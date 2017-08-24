Wadena-DC hosts annual Highway 10 Tennis Classic

Osakis was the runaway winner, finishing with 51 points, which included three first place finishes. Rocori was second with 41 points, while Perham was third with 39 points. Staples-Motley came in fourth place with 30 points, while Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks tied for fifth place. Sartell finished seventh and Wadena-Deer Creek rounded out the field, finishing eighth. Wadena-Deer Creek recorded 15 points towards the final score.

The Wolverines had a pair of consolation runner up finishes as well as a seventh place finish in the event.

Lindy Jones opened with a straight set defeat to Kelsi Peterson, 3-6, 1-6 in the opening round. Jones responded with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kylie Rodarmell of Sartell, 6-3, 6-1. Jones was defeated by East Grand Forks’ Jenna Dietrich, 6-4, 6-2, in the consolation finals.

Madison Packer had a strong run at No. 2 singles for Wadena-Deer Creek as well. She suffered a tough first round loss to Rocori’s Abby Kalaza, 0-6, 1-6. However, she rebounded by defeated Sartell’s Sadie Baumann, 4-6, 7-6 (13-11), 7-3. However, she was edged out by Perham’s Brianna Schwantz, 6-1, 6-1.

Kaylee Ova suffered a trio of defeats at No. 3 singles. She was defeated by East Grand Forks’ Bailey McMahon, 3-6, 2-6, while falling to Detroit Lakes’ Brina Smith, 1-6, 1-6. She closed out with a loss to Sartell’s Maggie Kulus, 4-6, 2-6.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jasmyn Wood found herself in a close consolation semifinal, yet was edged out. Wood was defeated by the eventual champion at No. 4 singles, Lauren Scherr, 0-6, 0-6, in the first round. She suffered a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Sartell’s Sydney Cline, before falling to Staples-Motley’s Rose Han in the seventh place match, 0-6, 3-6.

Kate Schmidt and Corra Endres took home seventh place honors. They suffered a straight set defeat to the No. 1 doubles team from Staples-Motley, 0-6, 3-6, in the first round. They were edged out by Rocori’s Amy Bertram and Angela Molitor, 3-6, 4-6, in a close doubles match. They responded by winning the final match of the day when they defeated JoJo Winkels and Elle Birkeland from Perham, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.