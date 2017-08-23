Cresap era begins at Wadena-DC

Cresap said he values working hard and having a good attitude.

“You can always come in, work hard and have a positive attitude and be coachable,” Cresap said. “That’s what we are all about.”

Cresap said the wins and losses haven’t been there for the Wadena-Deer Creek program in the past, but his focus as a new coach is to build a program that isn’t focusing on wins and losses right away.

“We are going to focus on attitude and effort,” Cresap said. “I feel using that day-by-day approach to get better every day and we will be competitive in the end. We will get some interest back in the program. I want to create a program that in which girls want to be a part of and want to play.”

Cresap is the son of Perham boys basketball coach and girls and boys assistant tennis coach Dave Cresap. His father was recently named the boys assistant state coach of the year for his work with Perham program.

Jordan is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead and will be teaching fifth grade at Wadena-Deer Creek. He said he is really excited for the opportunity and is excited to get going.

“They have some programs on the rise, a nice new school and good facilities,” Cresap said. “I thought what an opportunity to be a part of something great. I was lucky enough to get the job here and I’m excited to teach and coach here.”

Tennis wasn’t been a big part of Cresap’s life, although he was always around the game with his father helping coach. He didn’t start playing on a team until he was in ninth grade and played through his senior year of high school. Jordan was around Perham coach Jameson Miller and his father’s practices and gained a love for the game at those.

“It’s incredible. It’s so great to have someone to ask questions. I have been just grilling him on what to do, what drills to do and how to handle certain situations,” Jordan Cresap said. “It’s great to have.”