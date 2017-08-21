Area teams fall at state Class C baseball tournament

The Millers were shutout in eight innings 11-0 by Carver Friday in Hamburg.

The Black Sox were making their first appearance in the state tournament since 1983, while the Millers made their second consecutive appearance and seventh overall.

The game was close with Carver leading 2-0 after six innings of play. The Sox added five runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to blow the game open.

Millers’ starter Alec Meyer pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits; he walked one and fanned four.

Elrosa doubled up the Pelican Rapids Lakers 12-6 Sunday in Hamburg.

Ethan Vogt hit a fifth inning grand slam home to highlight a big offensive day for the Saints. He also pitched five shutout innings and delivered 6.2 innings against the Lakers as the Elrosa offense built an 11-0 lead.

Pelican Rapids got on the board with three runs in the sixth inning on singles from Taylor Fuhs, Dana Johnson, and Adam Johnson and Brian Guler. Al Johnson added a sacrifice fly to score a run.

Dana Johnson finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored; Adam Johnson hit safely four times scoring twice and adding one RBI. Guler knocked in three runs and finished 3-for-5.

The two remaining area teams in the tournament are the Midway Snurdbirds, champions of 14C, and the 16C champion Fergus Falls Hurricanes.

The ‘Canes play Saturday, Aug. 26 in Green Isle against Hadley at 1:30 p.m. The Snurdbirds also play in Hadley at 5 p.m., against Faribault.