Youth football camp coming to Wadena

Ashley was a member of the Vikings from 1983-1988 and returned after a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989.

Ashley was a member of the National Champion Penn State Nittany Lions in 1982. The Nittany Lions defeated Georgia, 27-23, in the Sugar Bowl, securing the National Championship.

He played 94 games in the National Football League, 78 of them with Vikings.

He finished with a pair of interceptions during his playing career with the Vikings, which featured a 94-yard return for a score. He appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs, starting 15 of them during the 1989 season, before returning to the Vikings to end his career.

The camp is open to male and female football players in grades from Kindergarten through 12th grade. The camp is put on by James Kern and the Lakes Area Snowman Football team. Members of the team, as well as arena league football players will be providing instruction for the free camp. The event will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear football cleats or regular gym shoes and to come in gym clothing for the non-contact football camp. Following the camp, fans and participants are invited to the Firehouse for a special viewing of the Minnesota Vikings preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

For more information on the event, contact James Kern at 218-831-1400.