14C: Midway upends Wadena-DC

Mother Nature spoiled what was supposed to be a busy night of 14C baseball as rain deluged Perham and Deer Creek. However, field crew members worked at fervorous pace getting the field ready so one of the winner’s bracket games could be played.

After getting Krueger Field in shape for a ball game, Wadena-Deer Creek’s Travis George and Midway’s Jake Lund put on a pitching display. Lund got the better of George in the dual of complete games.

Lund didn’t have his best stuff early and Wadena-DC had ample opportunities against the veteran right hander, however, Lund wiggled out of trouble early, before settling into his dominant form. Lund worked out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning, before stranding a pair of runners in scoring position in the third inning as well. Wadena-DC left 11 runners on base, seven of them in scoring position. Lund went the full nine innings, allowing five hits. He struck out 13 batters, yet yielded five walks.

His counterpart was just as effective but was touched up by a two-out rally in the third. Midway scored three runs, all with two outs against George in the inning. George scattered 14 hits, while allowing four runs. He struck out three and walked two. George was aided by some strong defense as well. He induced three double plays, helping thwart attempted Midway rallies.

After a double play in the third inning, Midway turned over the lineup to the top of the order after a single by Bobby Lusti. Leadoff hitter Drew Rasmussen followed with a single as well. One of the heroes in their win against Perham, Chris Baso, delivered with a two-run double, giving Midway the lead. The other hero against Perham, Zach Etter, delivered with a double, extending Midway’s lead to 3-0 in the third. George induced a ground ball to end the inning.

The three runs were enough for Lund, who settled in after the early trouble. Wadena-DC’s best chances to score came in the first and third innings. In the first, they loaded the bases, but Lund recorded a strikeout, stranding them full. Jayme George reached on an error in the third inning and moved to second when Christian Berg drew one of his two walks against Lund. Travis George laid down a bunt, moving the runners into scoring position. However, a pair of grounders to Lusti at second ended the threat.

Midway tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Ray Mueller, making it 4-0. Lund worked around a two-out walk in the ninth, shutting the door on the Shockers.

Jayme George had two hits for Wadena-DC, while Chad Keskitalo, Nick Trosdahl and Gannon George each had a hit.

Drew Rasmussen and Brett Dormanen finished with three hits each. Bobby Lusti added a pair of hits, while Chris Baso, Zach Etter, Mike Baso, Sean Dormanen, Lund and Robert Weaver had hits.

Midway will enjoy a few days off before returning to the diamond. They will play the winner of Detroit Lakes and New York Mills in the Region 14C winner’s bracket final on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. in Perham.

The schedule forced several changes and multiple games will be played on Aug. 6. Perham and Nimrod will begin play at 11 a.m. at Russ Jacobson Field in New York Mills on Aug. 6. Wolf Lake and Bluffton begin play at 11 a.m. at Krueger Field in Perham. Wadena-DC will play the winner of the Wolf Lake/Bluffton game at 4 p.m. in Perham. The Detroit Lakes/NYM game will start at 1:30 p.m. in Perham. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Perham/Nimrod game at 6:30 p.m. in Perham.