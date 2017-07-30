George’s big day leads Shockers to 14C win

Nimrod threatened a couple of times against the right handed pitcher, but George got the best of the Gnats when he was in trouble. Nimrod stranded nine runners on base, but four of them were left in scoring position. Only one Nimrod base runner reached third base in the game. George scattered six hits, while striking out four and walking three batters.

The victory sends the Shockers into the semifinals where they will face the Midway Snurdbirds. The Shockers watched as the Snurdbirds used some ninth inning heroics to get by the Perham Pirates in the day’s early game in Deer Creek. Chris Baso and Zach Etter hit back-to-back solo home runs in the ninth, lifting the Snurdbirds to the 4-3 victory over the Pirates. The Shockers and the Snurdbirds will clash on Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. in Perham at Al Krueger Field. The other semifinal features New York Mills and Detroit Lakes. New York Mills rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the ninth inning against the Bluffton Braves, defeating them 6-5 in the 13th inning. Both Bluffton’s Austin Maneval and New York Mills’ Alec Meyer pitched into the ninth inning, even after an hour rain delay. However, Bluffton couldn’t secure the victory with Mills rallying late for the victory.

George insured there would not be a comeback as he was in command against the Gnats for the complete nine innings. Nimrod’s Alex Brockpahler countered with seven strong innings of his own. He was undone by his defense as they committed four errors in the game. Brockpahler was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out five, while walking two batters.

The Shockers jumped ahead in the third inning when Gannon George singled and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice groundout from Travis George. Gannon George was key for the Shockers from the nine spot in the order. He finished with two hits and two runs scored, while reaching base three times in the game. He turned the lineup by reaching base twice when he led off an inning. Both times it led to Shocker runs. He did it again in the fifth when his fly ball to right field was dropped. He moved to second when Mitchell Swanson walked and moved to third when Zac Schertler advanced the runners with a ground ball to the right side. With two outs, Travis George dropped in a short single to centerfield, scoring two, making it 3-0.

George and Jayme George worked the double steal to perfection in the seventh, leading to the final run of the game for Wadena-DC.

Gannon George finished with two hits and two runs scored while Jayme George, Nick Trosdahl and Mitch Kahlstorf finished with a hit each.

Wadena-DC and Midway will square off at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 in Perham in one of the two Region 14C semifinal games.